Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Argentina: Brodie Retallick positive on All Blacks improvements ahead of Pumas clash

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Brodie Retallick is back for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

The All Blacks' win over the Springboks at Ellis Park was a big step in the right direction – and it came thanks to several improvements in key areas.

That was the assessment on the

