Brodie Retallick is back for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

The All Blacks' win over the Springboks at Ellis Park was a big step in the right direction – and it came thanks to several improvements in key areas.

That was the assessment on the state of the national team from injured lock Brodie Retallick, who returns to play for Hawke's Bay this weekend after a lengthy stint on the sideline due to a facial injury.

After fracturing his cheekbone in the third test against Ireland, Retallick had to undergo surgery and has had to watch the last two tests from home.

Speaking to the Herald, the 31-year-old said there were some clear improvements in the team's bounce back win.

"You'd rather be playing than sitting on the sidelines injured, so it's always a little bit tougher, but I thought Ellis Park was a step in the right direction," he said.

"I thought they played a bit more freely. We saw some long-range breakouts by the outside backs finding space through the middle. The pack – especially the tight five – put on a good platform. They put a lot of pressure on their halfback with their box kicks and the scrum and lineout operated well. If you get that platform right up front then it allows the backs to do their thing."

Brodie Retallick training with Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

The All Blacks will run out a near identical team to that of their Ellis Park victory on Saturday night against Argentina in Christchurch. The only change comes on the bench where Stephen Perofeta is in line to make his test debut, replacing Beauden Barrett after the veteran first five-eighth injured his neck during a routine cleanout drill at training.

The test will be the team's first since New Zealand Rugby put paid to the ongoing debate as to whether Ian Foster was the right man to lead the All Blacks into next year's Rugby World Cup in France, confirming Foster would be at the helm through until the end of the tournament.

Retallick backed the decision, and hoped the win at Ellis Park was an indication of the potential Foster could draw out of his team.

"He's a great people person and has an outstanding rugby brain and knowledge. From a head coaching point of view, you're not always as hands-on in coaching, that's why you have your assistants. But I think he's the right man for the job. He's got a lot of experience within the environment and the culture and what he wants to achieve. Hopefully Ellis Park was a good step in the right direction."

While the All Blacks have their match against Argentina to play, Retallick is looking forward to getting back onto the pitch at domestic level, making his first appearance for Hawke's Bay in a decade when the side host North Harbour. It will be just his second appearance in a Ranfurly Shield match, after being part of an unsuccessful challenge against Taranaki in 2011.

While returning from a facial injury, Retallick said he would have no hesitancy in getting stuck straight into his work and was looking forward to getting some more minutes.

"I'm just looking to get some game time and some consistency, then hopefully the rest takes care of itself."