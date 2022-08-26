All Blacks v Argentina: A dummies guide to tonight's game

Ian Foster names team to face Argentina Video / Geroge Heard

A guide to tonight's test between the All Blacks and Argentina.

What is going on?

This week, we return to rugby at a much more Kiwi-fan friendly viewing time. Glorious.

Argentina have come to town, with a meeting against the All Blacks in Christchurch at 7.45 tonight in the latest episode of the 2022 Rugby Championship.

Heading into the third round of matches, Argentina find themselves at the top of the Championship standings, with the All Blacks at the other end of the table. However, the Kiwi team are looking to build on a much-improved effort against South Africa a fortnight ago and will be performing without the pressure of trying to save their coach's job.

How do the teams shape up?

The All Blacks have taken the approach of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' and named a near-identical squad to that which triumphed at Ellis Park. The only change comes on the bench as Stephen Perofeta lines up for his debut in place of Beauden Barrett who is injured.

After not even making the wider squad for the Irish test, Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax again draw the start in the front row, while Shannon Frizell retains the No 6 jumper and young prop Fletcher Newell gets another opportunity off the bench.

The Pumas, on the other hand, have made plenty of changes from their impressive 48-17 win over Australia last time out. Second five-eighth Matias Orlando and wing Lucio Cinti join the backline, while Joel Sclavi gets a start in the front row. On the bench, there are a host of changes to the reserve forwards, while Santiago Cordero provides backline cover. Tomas Cubelli (halfback) and Tomas Albornoz (midfield) are the only two reserves from their last match to remain in their roles.

That overhaul was largely forced by head coach Michael Cheika's decision to leave front rowers Francisco Gomez Kodela, Agustin Creevy and Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro as well as winger Juan Imhoff out of the squad for the New Zealand trip.

Coach Michael Cheika and Argentina take on the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

What does history tell us about this fixture?

The All Blacks and Pumas have faced off 33 times, with the All Blacks winning 31 of those matches. Argentina have won one, with the other being a draw.

Of tests played between the two in Christchurch, the All Blacks have won both – topping the Pumas 67-19 in 2001, before winning 39-18 in 2015.

The last time the sides met was at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane last year, where the All Blacks won 36-13. The All Blacks have won four of their last five tests against Argentina, including the last three in a row.

The squads

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (c), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Quinn Tupaea.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (c), Thomas Gallo.

Reserves: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Santiago Grondona, Tomas Cubelli, Tomas Albornoz, Santiago Cordero.

Who's going to win?

A better question might be should the All Blacks only be paying $1.08? Yes, they probably should be. It's hard to pick against them given the history between the two sides and despite Argentina coming in off a massive win and the All Blacks not being at their best as of late, the home side should find a way to get this one done.

TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.08 Argentina: $7 Draw: $31

How can I watch?

Coverage of the test begins at 7.15pm on Sky Sport 1, with the match kicking off at 7.45pm. Live streaming is available on Sky Sport Now. For those who can't get to a TV, the Herald will provide live updates at nzherald.co.nz/sport, while radio commentary is running live on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and on iHeartRadio.

You can also listen to ACC commentary featuring Matt Heath, James McOnie and Matt Ward from 7:40pm this Saturday on Sky Sport channel 59, Sky Sport Now 9, iHeartradio and Radio Hauraki.