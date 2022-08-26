All Black coach Ian Foster during the South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks rugby union test match at Ellis Park. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The backdrop that greets the All Blacks this weekend could not be further removed from the lion's den they escaped in South Africa.

In the context of the chilly yet vastly more welcoming southern surrounds the All Blacks now find themselves, the events of the past two weeks are remarkable to reflect on.

One stirring Ellis Park victory seemingly changed the complexion – certainly manoeuvres to overhaul the coaching staff – of this team.

Ian Foster has morphed from fighting for his job with an under-siege team to proclaiming the Christchurch sights, detailing his midweek day off seafood chowder at the Governor's Bay Hotel and three second-hand vinyl purchases - two Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn albums and a 1970s NZ hits compilation for a discounted $30 – from Penny Lane Records.

Even the irony of the All Blacks training at Rugby Park, the Crusaders home base, metres from Scott Robertson's office, have largely faded into the background.

Oh how different this week could have been.

In the wake of his retention Foster has regularly dismissed suggestions of a weight lifted from his or the team's shoulders, rightly pointing to the constant expectation and demands they live within.

Nothing in recent times compares to the intense cauldron they confronted in South Africa, though.

Having summoned a performance there to defy all odds, the All Blacks appear rejuvenated. How could they not?

Emerging from a foreign frustrated sphere of sustained scrutiny that gradually built to a consuming crescendo after five losses from six tests should be a turning point for the All Blacks and their revamped coaching team.

While the backs-to-the-wall response reflects the deep desire to improve, and how rapidly fortunes can change, the path now appears paved for Foster to chart a dramatic transformation.

Stability and security are not concepts associated with Foster's tumultuous tenure but with forwards guru Jason Ryan and the astute Joe Schmidt injecting their nous, and four tests against the Pumas and Wallabies in the next month before embarking on the northern tour, those missing pieces should fall into place.

Richie Mo'unga after the South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks rugby union test match at Ellis Park, Johannesburg. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Pumas under former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika cannot be dismissed. Their record 48-17 victory over the severely injury-depleted Wallabies in San Juan followed the 2-1 success against Scotland in July – their first home series win in 15 years – to give Cheika a heartening 3-2 start to his tenure.

As temperatures plummet to four degrees, though, the Pumas are a long way from home.

While they are certain to target the breakdown and apply defensive pressure their inherent attacking ambition could well play into the All Blacks hands, too.

"We face a situation where we need to change history. We haven't won here,"Cheika said.

"I want to be part of the coaching staff that beats New Zealand for the first time in New Zealand. The opportunity is there. We're working towards the World Cup but along the way if you can change some things, make some landmarks, like the series against Scotland and the win against Australia, those small things help everybody believe and get more confidence and energy."

References to the first test in Christchurch for six years, and likely last at the not-fit-for-purpose Orangetheory Stadium, have been constant. Whether the turnout matches the hype remains to be seen.

On the eve of their reunion with the national team locals are yet to sell out their supposedly temporary venue.

Regardless, for the eight Crusaders in the All Blacks match-day squad, many of whom will play their first tests in their home city, the occasion will be treasured.

All Blacks centurion Sam Whitelock offered a telling insight into that dynamic as he acknowledged the toll those in the Garden City have endured.

"I actually played in the last test match at Jade Stadium and then saw what the whole community, not just here in Christchurch but the greater area, went through. Whether they were a five-year-old kid waiting for their parents to come and pick them up from kindergarten after a number of different quakes and tremors, or an older person put under stress, so it is great to have test match rugby back in Christchurch," Whitelock said.



"I know it affected the community massively just before the 2011 World Cup and losing all those test matches. It's a little bit surreal, when you start looking around there's not many people who were playing professional rugby when those things happened, so it's nice to be able to pass on those messages that we've had through the years."

Since his elevation from Robertson's side to assume charge for the All Blacks forwards three weeks ago, Ryan's influence has been profound. He savoured hosting the team at his Sydenham rugby club on Tuesday night but made it clear he is far from satisfied with the rapid progress in South Africa.

"We made a couple of steps in the right direction but our feet are definitely well and truly on the ground," Ryan said. "We were proud of the effort but we've had to shift our focus really quickly into this Argentina side. We've got to keep attacking, keep believing and challenging ourselves. There's a lot of work to do for this All Blacks forward pack yet and I'm looking forward to getting amongst that."

Ellis Park provides the blueprint for Foster's second chance. That the next step on the road to redemption begins in Christchurch presents something of another trial by fire.

Attempting to convince a swathe of Cantabrians of the All Blacks revival is anything but preaching to the converted. Another statement performance, though, and Foster's recent tenuous grip on the pulpit will further strengthen.