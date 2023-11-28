All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is under no illusion as to the task he has undertaken and is prepared to ride the highs and lows that come with one of the most heavily scrutinised jobs in the country.

Appearing in his first radio interview since taking the All Blacks top job with Newstalk ZB’s D’Arcy Waldegrave, the man known as “Razor” says it’s a backing of in his own ability and his support network that give him confidence, not the calls from some that he is the All Blacks’ “saviour”.

“It’s an interesting narrative. I just back myself and the rest works out. I’ve got some good people around me, I think that’s the first thing. I’ve got an incredible pitch-in group,” Robertson said.

“They bring a lot of ideas to life. One thing, I’m an ideas man so I need people to close and finish for me. For the team I’m going to have a really good story and a theme that will drive a lot of our passion, a lot of our connection piece to the public. That’s something and I love and what the jersey deserves.”

While Robertson is the most successful Super Rugby coach of all time, having last season hoisted a record seventh consecutive title with the Crusaders, he is aware of just how high the stakes now are as he enters the international arena.

“I know the international game is a game of small margins and I know you have to prepare your group to be world class every week and that’s something I look forward to.”

Scott Robertson has yet to name his All Blacks coaching team for 2024. Photo / Photosport

As he enters said arena, not only do the on-field stakes raise but those in the media, social media and pub conversations around the country. The All Blacks coach perhaps comes second only to the Prime Minister in this country in terms of the microscope they are under and Robertson tells Waldegrave it comes with the territory.

“It’s part of the job. People are going to write an article if you win or lose and then people are going to write another article to create content. That’s opinion pieces, columnists - that’s part of who we are,” he said.

“You have to deal with that, you have to be strong, you have to be very thick-skinned, you have to understand it’s coming but make sure you have a really good support base.”

The 23-test All Blacks loose forward assumes the role of coach of his former team after a turbulent World Cup cycle in which results, the coaching staff and players came under immense pressure. Robertson understands better than most what it takes to deal with all that comes with representing your country.

“Adversity is going to come, it’s how you deal with it and your mindset towards it. That’s the way I shape it in my mind.

“I love it. I want the arena, I want the big stage... it excites me, so I walk towards that.”

He tells Waldegrave he thinks back to 2003 when he was dropped by then-All Blacks coach John Mitchell before the World Cup and then again in 2019 when he missed out on coaching the All Blacks himself as proof he can deal with that adversity.

“I was honest with myself, I was doing the best job I could and then, head down and march on. Back to your vision and believe what you’re about.”

