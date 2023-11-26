Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson ready to lead next Rugby World Cup tilt - Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
Scott Robertson completed another successful season at the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

Scott Robertson completed another successful season at the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Phil Gifford runs through four talking points as Scott “Razor” Robertson takes charge of the All Blacks.

He’s not just a happy face

The Razor Robertson era with the All Blacks has dawned, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport