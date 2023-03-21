Scott "Razor" Robertson is all smiles after being named as the next All Blacks coach in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

New All Blacks coach-elect Scott Robertson doesn’t need to worry whether he has either the patience or perseverance to be a high-quality leader of the All Blacks.

That much he’s already proven by bouncing back from two failed attempts at securing the All Blacks job to finally persuade New Zealand Rugby (NZR) that his brand of visionary coaching, where campaign themes and imagery feature heavily, is the right one for the national team.

There must have been times in the last four years when he wondered whether he was going to be remembered as the wrong guy at the wrong time - forced to pack his bags for a more open-minded destination that didn’t see his desire to be himself as an existential threat to the values of the game.

Not since Elvis has anyone caused such inter-generational tension all because of the way they swing their hips, and the continued rejection of Robertson suggested that NZR somehow feared he was going to destroy the value of brand All Blacks by breakdancing with the Bledisloe Cup.

Rugby administrators, while they would never admit it, have a natural inclination to be drawn towards safe personalities - steady types who are all about sensible haircuts, polished shoes and non-committal answers.

Conservatism and conformity have been rugby’s foundation pillars and anyone who hasn’t operated neatly between them has been seen as controversial.

Robertson has been guilty of nothing more than being openly ambitious and attuned to the digital rhythms of Gen Z, but that was obviously enough to heighten concern in 2019, and again last year, that he’s somehow intrinsically not the right man for the All Blacks.

It was almost as if there was a conservative element within the broader rugby community who felt that his success at the Crusaders was the result of witchcraft or some other insidious force.

But he’s managed, in this third attempt at landing the job, to allay whatever fears previously existed and win the longest contract that has ever been offered to an All Blacks coach.

And it might be that the very thing which prevented him being appointed before is now the core reason he’s going to be taking over from Ian Foster next year.

Scott Robertson is well-known for his breakdancing. Photo / Photosport

Rugby in New Zealand is facing the sort of crisis it never imagined it would. It has lost its male youth.

Too many of them simply don’t want to play the game. Schools rugby has been hijacked by delusional parents who want teams to be set up for success, not enjoyment, and teens are turning to basketball in their droves in search of something less toxically charged.

NZR could survive this participation drift but for the fact that too many teenage boys aren’t engaging with rugby in any way.

The audience data shows they don’t watch much - and why would they?

The ever-changing rules make little sense, the endless collisions around the tackled ball area can only be enjoyed by those with psychopathic tendencies, and the rolling maul is the game’s version of climate change - everyone knows it could be stopped if only those with power actually did something about it.

And where are the sport’s enduring characters and on what platforms are they connecting?

Rugby seems to be mute on all the channels on which it needs to be making a noise and its decades-long crusade to serve the fans vanilla personalities has disconnected the sport from those too young to accept it is their patriotic duty to care about the All Blacks.

What’s finally been realised is that Gen Z and Millennials need a champion - a charismatic figurehead who can reshape the All Blacks as a team that speaks to them both literally and figuratively.

Scott Robertson speaking to the media after being announced as the All Blacks coach from 2024. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Robertson is being brought in with a mandate to reset an All Blacks side in every way: personnel, attitudes, culture and interaction.

There will be an organic cleanout of players after the World Cup with several senior figures moving on, and so Robertson’s All Blacks will be new, probably young and - given how he’s set things up at the Crusaders - wedded to core principles of strong set-piece, straight running lines and sharp basic skills.

But perhaps more importantly, Robertson’s All Blacks will most likely carry a sense of freedom, and be defined by their lack of inhibition.

That’s what he’s done so cleverly with the Crusaders - made them a team respectful of history, but not intimidated or burdened by it, and, combined with his willingness to speak his mind, to present himself as a deep thinker with a lurking sense of mischief, the All Blacks of 2024 may start making in-roads into winning back the lost generation.

And lest anyone should forget, what he’s also done with the Crusaders is win a mountain of silverware, and success is something Gen Z values considerably more than their mockers realise.