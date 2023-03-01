Blues No 10 Beauden Barrett. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett is confident players can shut out the background noise of administrators as the process to appoint a new All Blacks coach begins.

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed they want a decision made by mid-April to replace Ian Foster from next year.

Foster has announced he won’t apply with his current contract coming to an end after the Rugby World Cup in September-October.

Foster was last week critical of the process, telling the Weekend Herald the decision should be put off until after the World Cup has finished in October.

“Those conversations are best had after a World Cup when everyone is clear and we have the latest data and we know where the team is at, and then the board and everyone can make the decision with all the data on the table.

“In the meantime, we have got a management team and a coaching group that is fully committed to one goal, which is the World Cup and not trying to position themselves into where they fit in next year’s regime.”

All Blacks and Blues first five-eighth Barrett told D’Arcy Waldegrave on Newstalk ZB’s Sportstalk he trusted New Zealand Rugby to make the right call and it shouldn’t be a distraction during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

“Depends how much you want to read into it. I’ve always keep the reading and listening to a minimum and haven’t got too involved with that in the past,” he said

“And I know the decision’s being made, so it’s completely out of our hands. As a player, I’m just focused on playing this weekend for my team and we trust that New Zealand make the right decisions for the right reasons. This is the union I’m talking about. And there’s nothing we can do about it as players.”

Barrett said he also wasn’t looking too far towards the World Cup in France and whether he’ll be playing in the 10 or 15 jersey.

“At the moment, [I’m] focusing on playing first-five for the Blues and who knows what will happen.

“I’m sure Fozzie [Foster] and Schmidty [assistant coach Joe Schmidt] will be plotting a plan as we speak. We’ve got to get our position in the team firstly. So myself, Richie [Mo’unga] doing that. Whoever’s out there playing on the weekend, like we can just focus on playing good Super Rugby and that’s what you’re going to be doing.

Barrett and the Blues began their Super Rugby Pacific campaign with an impressive 60-20 win over the Highlanders last weekend. They face the Brumbies on Sunday in Melbourne as they look to continue their winning season to the season.







