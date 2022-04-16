Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Alice Soper: No Moore excuses - Here's how Black Ferns can win the Rugby World Cup

3 minutes to read
New Zealand Rugby has apologised for failing to properly support the elite women's game following a damning review into the Black Ferns culture. Video / Dean Purcell

New Zealand Rugby has apologised for failing to properly support the elite women's game following a damning review into the Black Ferns culture. Video / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By Alice Soper

OPINION:

The review into the Black Ferns' culture this week called for change, and now we have it, with the resignation of Glenn Moore.

There is now a vacancy at head coach and a shortlist

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.