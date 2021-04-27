Adding layers to the legend: How Roger Tuivasa-Sheck dealt with freak pre-match injury

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors warms up prior to the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors. Photo / Getty Images.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors warms up prior to the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors. Photo / Getty Images.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has added another layer to his legend, with revelations that he suffered a nasty finger injury minutes before the clash with the Storm last Sunday night.

The Warriors' captain, who was already dealing with the strange prospect of playing on the wing for the first time since 2014, as Reece Walsh took his place at fullback, had an abbreviated warm up at AAMI park.

He was taken back to the dressing room to be stitched up, also changing his blood stained jersey, before a solid 80 minute performance on the flank, in the 42-20 defeat.

"He dislocated his finger in the warmup, just seeing him, his finger was popped out and there was blood everywhere," said Warrior's prop Kane Evans.

"I was like holy…I thought he wasn't going to play. But he just popped it in, strapped it up and got on with it and still played hard. So hats off to him."

"They had to rush him [into the dressing room]. It was a bloodbath, had to change his jersey and everything. [They] had to stitch it up and then tape it up and then he went out there and gave it his all."

It's another example of the mental tenacity of Tuivasa-Sheck, one of the most focussed individuals in New Zealand sport.

His selfless approach was also illustrated with his willingness to make way for Walsh last Sunday, despite being probably the best fullback in the NRL. It wouldn't have been easy – and the move polarised Warriors fans – but is typical of the 27-year-old.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"It shows how much of a professional he is, how he puts the team first," said centre Marcelo Montoya. "He spoke about that, and he spoke about how this is his last year at the club and he'll play anywhere for the team and do what's best for the team. It's a testament to Roger's character."

It's a tricky decision for coach Nathan Brown – given Tuivasa-Sheck's leadership and skills from the back – but Montoya feels it could be a win-win situation.

"You put Roger anywhere on the field and he brings that same kind of energy and all that knowledge," said Montoya. "You are still going to get the best out of Roger wherever you put him, I guess."

Walsh had some impressive moments amidst a comprehensive defeat, showing why he was pursued so vigorously by the Warriors.

Evans has been impressed with his 18-year-old's impact, and the blinding acceleration of the teenager.

"He only came to training last week and I've never seen someone move that fast on the park," said Evans. "He could just move across two players like that. He's got some amazing footwork, will be good to step in when Roger goes."

Evans admitted it was a "bit different" to not have Tuivasa-Sheck's at the back, but also a logical step from Brown.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Reece Walsh of the New Zealand Warriors pose for a photo after the round seven Anzac Day NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors. Photo / Getty Images.

"It was sort of good because it was putting Reece at the back where he doesn't have to defend," said Evans. "So it wasn't exposing him, putting him at five eighth, where teams can target that gap between the second row and the half."

If wasn't much expectation on the Warriors last Sunday in Melbourne – especially with the depleted team – but it will be a different story this Sunday against North Queensland.

The Cowboys have been on a good recent run, with three consecutive wins, but they are still the kind of team the Warriors need to beat if they have any ambitions of September football.

"This game is very important," agreed Evans. "Where we are sitting, at 3-4, you can't afford to lose games like this no matter who you are playing. Once you start getting more losses than wins, it doesn't look good for the end of the season."