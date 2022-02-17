Ali Riley #7 of Team New Zealand reacts during the Women's Group G match between New Zealand and Sweden. Photo / Getty Images.

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley says the team have never had a deeper squad and welcomes the internal pressure that will come with that.

When coach Jitka Klimkova took over last September, one of her stated aims was to broaden the base, after years of the same core group of players being selected.

In that way she has already made an impact, giving a number of young players a chance, with some, like forwards Jacqui Hand and Ava Collins making the most of the opportunity.

It's been the shakeup that was probably needed in the environment, after a sense that selection had been almost taken for granted by some in the group over the years.

"We have a deep team," said Riley, ahead of their opening game in the She Believes Cup against Iceland in Los Angeles (Friday 2pm NZT). "I don't know if we've ever been able to really say that honestly. We have a deep squad and it will give you a good problem."

Even Riley, who has accumulated 140 caps since her debut in 2007, is now being pushed by rookie Ashleigh Ward.

Their careers are chalk and cheese – the former New Zealand Under-20 representative Ward juggles football with her teaching profession and plays for a fourth tier club in England while Riley has been at professional outfits in Norway, England, Germany and the United States across a long career.

But Ward (27) showed her potential in the 2-0 win over Korea last November (Riley was out injured), with an impressive performance, especially given her background, after Riley had a mixed game in the 2-1 defeat to the same opponents a few days earlier.

No one is suggesting for a moment that Ward is about to usurp the captain, but it could become an interesting equation for Klimkova, especially given that Riley will be close to her 36th birthday when the FIFA Women's World Cup rolls around next year and Ward can only improve with more camps and international exposure.

"For me, it doesn't matter if there's one left back on the team or three left backs on the team," said Riley. "I give everything I have every single day. I never take playing time for granted and I will never take my foot off the pedal."

Riley was thrilled to watch Ward's successful debut in Korea– after giving her a pep talk before the match - and to observe her continued development.

"She's been great - she stepped it up this week as well," said Riley of Ward. "I really like the girl and it just makes the team better. I'm motivated no matter what. It's great if we both can play - I know we both want to play.

"We want to be a team like the US who can rotate players and know that the level won't drop."

With three games in seven days (the Ferns play the USA on Monday and the Czech Republic next Thursday), New Zealand are treating the tournament as a dress rehearsal for the 2023 World Cup group stage and are aiming for a top two finish.

They want to build on their attacking output – with more accuracy in the final third - and defensive structure. Klimkova also emphasised that New Zealand want to "take risks" and "be courageous" with their game style and mentality.

World No 16 Iceland will be a tough test for the 22nd ranked Ferns.

They have plenty of players at top European clubs and beat Japan 2-0 in November, with additional victories over Republic of Ireland (twice) and Czech Republic last year. The teams have met only once before, with a 1-1 draw at the 2016 Algarve Cup, before the Europeans prevailed on penalties.

"Historically they are a very good team, said Klimkova. "Very experienced, very organized and very physical.