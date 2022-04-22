'A different perspective': Major changes announced to NZ Rugby board

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Major change is coming to the New Zealand Rugby board with former Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy and Dunedin lawyer Rowena Davenport among three new members joining next week.

Reddy officially joins the board at next week's Annual General Meeting as an appointed member, assuming former NZ Rugby chair Brent Impey's seat, while Davenport has been nominated by Otago, where she served as chair, to replace Jennifer Kerr who chose not to seek re-appointment.

The Herald understands there will be one further change to the elected board member at the AGM.

Reddy and Davenport's respective appointments increase NZ Rugby's female board presence to three, alongside Farah Palmer, but the 33 per cent representation is yet to meet Sport New Zealand's 40 per cent diversity threshold which could lead to a decrease in government funding.

In an interview with the Herald from her Greytown home, Reddy outlined her reasoning for joining the NZ Rugby board.

"I'm going to be the newbie in the sense of not having that depth of rugby experience either as a player or in governance. I'll be conscious of the fact I'll be there to listen and learn for a bit. I'm delighted there will be three female board members but it's three out of nine. Diversity comes in many forms, gender is just one, so I guess there's quite a way to go," Reddy said.

"I hope to contribute in some way and bring a different perspective. I don't promise to know the rules inside out or with great certainty who is in each team but I do enjoy it and I will be enthusiastic that we do the best for 21st century rugby in New Zealand."

Since finishing her five-year term as Governor General last September Reddy has enjoyed six months off to ponder her next move. First approached by recruitment firm Sheffield, Reddy spoke with NZR chairman Stewart Mitchell and chief executive Mark Robinson before accepting the position.

"NZ Rugby, though it was very surprising I was approached about this, when I thought about it I decided it really appeals to me," Reddy said. "Rugby is part of the culture of New Zealanders, part of our DNA, and has been for a long time.

"I thought I'm going to take my time and only take on roles that really excite me. There's not many things that make me feel like that anymore so I'll do my best. I know there's all sorts of challenges, but if I can contribute to strengthening the passion for the game then let's do it."

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy. Photo / Stephen Parker.

Anointed a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the arts and business in 2016, Reddy has held numerous high-profile governance and consulting roles including chief crown negotiator on the Treaty of Waitangi Settlements and an independent reviewer - with Sir Michael Cullen - of New Zealand's Intelligence and Security.

Reddy's connection to the national game stretches back to the 1960s when, from their Waikato home, she accompanied her father, Neil, who played for Thames Valley, to matches he refereed every Saturday.

"Because I didn't have any brothers and I really enjoyed doing things with my dad. That involved understanding what he was doing so I got to know the laws of rugby early on.

"In those days Hamilton was a real rugby town. We supported the Mooloos and the Ranfurly Shield was the big competition. We would always turn out for those parades and travel to games, particularly against Hawke's Bay.

"Not many other girls I knew had any understanding or interest in rugby."

When Reddy began her law career she rekindled those early affiliations to engage with her predominantly male counterparts.

"Having some knowledge in the things that interested them was a good idea so I duly revived that interest I had as a child in rugby and became focused on understanding what was going on and who was in the All Blacks. I've always kept that interest over the years."

During her term as Governor General Reddy attended several high-profile matches and with her husband, Sir David Gascoigne, chairing the committee that successfully secured New Zealand the 2011 World Cup hosting rights, they savoured that tournament together.

Sir Steve Hansen of Christchurch receives his KNZM for services to rugby from The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

These days Reddy supports the Hurricanes, has a soft spot for the Chiefs, and named her poodle after Black Ferns sevens star Portia Woodman.

"There are all levels of engagement in the community but it does bring us together. It's something you can be sure people are passionate about.

"When we're doing well all is well in the world – there's often that sort of feeling in the community."

While yet to start on the board Reddy is fully aware of the many vexed issues facing New Zealand rugby as it encounters some of the biggest decisions in its 130-year history.

In the wake of the damning Black Ferns review, ushering women's rugby into the professional age is high on the agenda.

Reddy met the Black Ferns sevens following the gold-medal exploits at the Tokyo Olympics and was blown away by their authenticity and warmth.

"They're such wonderful role models. Whatever challenges the XVs face they have that strength of personality and character that will stand them in good stead.

"Women's rugby is coming into true professionalism. It only really began 30 years ago but it's done remarkably well. Those Black Ferns have been extraordinarily successful. Last year they were hit by the challenges of Covid and no games and we all know that created some challenges."

With experience in the privatisation and subsequent sale of Air New Zealand and Sky City, Reddy's extensive business acumen could prove invaluable as NZ Rugby charts the final throes of its $200 million private investment deal with US firm Silver Lake, too.

"My instinct is the Silver Lake deal is what's needed. The capital will be a great boost and it sounds like Silver Lake has the expertise and marketing on an international scene that will be great for the All Blacks, so I'm enthusiastic about that. I know there's more discussions with the provincial unions over the next week or two so I'll be interested in what I can do to help get that over the line."