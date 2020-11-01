2020 Melbourne Cup at Flemington: Ultimate form guide - Final field, odds, tips, best form, best bets, expert picks

The Melbourne Cup. Photo / Photosport

It's almost that time of the year again. Where your tipping prowess is put to the ultimate test and bragging rights for the next 12 months are on the line.

Yes, the Melbourne Cup is back this Tuesday.

We have every one of the 24 runners covered, while leading Herald Sun form analyst Gilbert Gardiner and Group 1-winning jockey Katelyn Mallyon give their opinion of every horse.

For more information on Melbourne Cup day, visit our guide on everything you need to know ahead of the race that stops a nation.

Melbourne Cup Day

The Melbourne Cup race is set to kickoff at 5pm, with Sir Dragonet, Anthony Van Dyck, Tiger Moth, Surprise Baby, Russian Camelot and Verry Elleegant among the favourites.

Date: Tuesday, November 3

First race: Darley Maribyrnong Plate, 12.45pm

Feature race: Lexus Melbourne Cup, 3200m, 5pm

Last race: The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes, 7.15pm

The Contenders

1. ANTHONY VAN DYCK (Ire) 58.5KG

Jockey: Hugh Bowman

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Barrier: 3

5YO bay horse

Galileo-Believe'n'succeed

Starts: 18: 6-4-3

Prizemoney: $4,127,358

Biggest win: Gp1 Epsom Derby (2400m), 2nd Caulfield Cup (2400m)

Win range: 1408-2420m

Strike rate: 6 Wins (33%) – 7 Placings (72%)

Jockey Hugh Bowman riding Thee Auld Floozie, winner of the Westbury Classic at the 2018 Karaka Million. Photo / Photosport

Fixed odds: $8 win, $2.80 place

Always handy before scoring sht nk win of 6 (5) $4.80 58.5 Stradivarius, Nagano Gold 2400m Fr – Longchamp G2 Prix Foy Good Sept 13. Rattled home from well back when sht nk 2nd of 18 (17) $6.00 58.5 Verry Elleegant 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft(6) Oct 17.

GARDINER SAYS: All class and unlucky not to be shooting for the Caulfield-Melbourne Cups double. Was brilliant behind Verry Elleegant at Caulfield despite wide draw and unsuitable give in the ground. Far better on dry surfaces and not for the weight would be a moral to win. Definite place chance.

MALLYON SAYS: Last horse to carry No.1 saddlecloth and win was Makybe Diva back in 2005 when the great mare won her third Melbourne Cup. This horse certainly can win after producing one of the runs of the race from back in the Caulfield Cup behind Verry Elleegant. Barrier 3 will make Hugh Bowman's ride easier and I can see him running a top race.

2. AVILIUS 57KG

Jockey: John Allen

Trainer: James Cummings

Barrier: 10

7YO gelding

Pivotal-Alessendria

Starts: 32:11-3-4

Prizemoney: $3,306,912

Biggest win: Gp1 Tancred Stakes (2400m)

Win range: 1600-2500m

Strike rate: 11 Wins (34%) – 7 Placings (56%)

Fixed odds: $26 win, $8 place

Stuck to his guns when 2 len 2nd of 8 (5) $6.50 59.0 Kolding 2000m R'wick G2 Hill Stks Good(4) Oct 3. Held up near the 400m before finishing 2-1/2 len 6th of 18 (13) $31.00 57.0 Verry Elleegant 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft(6) Oct 17.

Gardiner SAYS: Caulfield Cup run had merit despite finishing sixth. Likes give in the ground and better suited around 2400m. Has not won since the 2019 George Main Stakes (1600m).

MALLYON SAYS: Ran in the Cup two years ago and got absolutely flattened the first time out of the straight. Forget he ever went around. This preparation has shown he is still capable of winning with an exceptional run in the Caulfield Cup without a lot of luck. Any rain around will enhance his chances.

3. VOW AND DECLARE 57KG

Jockey: Jamie Mott

Trainer: Danny O'Brien

Barrier: 4

5YO chestnut gelding

Declaration Of War-Geblitzt

Starts: 19:4-3-3

Prizemoney: $5,875,930

Biggest win: Gp1 Melbourne Cup (3200m)

Win range: 1800-3200

Strike rate: 4 Wins (21%) – 6 Placings (53%)

Fixed odds: $34 win, $8.50 place

Wasn't far away when 2-3/4 len 12th of 15 (10) $26.00 57.5 Verry Elleegant 2000m F'ton G1 Turnbull Stks Good(3) Oct 3. Never threatened when 8-3/4 len 15th of 18 (14) $41.00 57.0 Verry Elleegant 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft(6) Oct 17.

GARDINER SAYS: Everything went right for him last year, able to get across from the wide draw to dictate the speed and kick strongly, and he duly saluted. Has a big weight and not going anywhere near as well as last year.

MALLYON SAYS: Last year's winner of the Melbourne Cup so the journey is no worries for him. The last gelding to do the back to back cups was Think Big in 1974-75. A massive thrill for jockey Jamie Mott, who is having his second ride in the big race, and from barrier four he will be able to find a great spot in running. Not the worst.

4. MASTER OF REALITY 56KG

Jockey: Ben Melham

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Barrier: 11

6YO gelding

Frankel-L'Ancresse

Starts: 17:4-3-2

Prizemoney: $366,926

Biggest win: 3rd Gp1 Ascot Gold Cup UK (4000m)

Win range: 2400-2816m

Strike rate: 4 Wins (24%) – 5 Placings (53%)

Fixed odds: $17 win, $5 place

Just missed when sht hd 2nd of 8 (9) $4.60 62.0 Delphi 2816m Ire – Curragh G3 Irish St Leger Good Aug 14. Cleared away for 3-1/2 len win of 8 (6) $1.50F 60.5 Barbados, Rakan 2816m Ire – Down Royal LR Her Majesty's Soft Sept 4.

GARDINER SAYS: Unlucky not to win last year despite going like a dodgem car in the straight. Easy last start winner down in grade in Northern Ireland and must be considered again as a leading contender.

MALLYON SAYS: Irish horse who ran a huge race last year in the Cup when narrowly beaten by Vow and Declare. This year he looks to be going even better with a second in the Irish St Ledger Trial and an impressive victory in the Her Majesty's Plate. If he were to win the Cup he will give owner Lloyd Williams his 7th win in the great race and Ben Melham his first after getting so close three years ago on Johannes Vermeer.

5. SIR DRAGONET (Ire) 55.5KG

Glen Boss celebrates history on MAYKBE DIVA after winning 3rd straight Cup in 2005. Photo / Photosport

Jockey: Glen Boss

Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace

Barrier: 14

5YO bay stallion

Camelot-Sparrow

Starts: 10:3-4-0

Prizemoney: $3,250,000

Biggest win: Gp1 Cox Plate (2040m)

Win range: 2040-2505m

Strike rate: 3 Wins (30%) – 4 Placings (70%)

Fixed odds: $9.50 win, $3.10 place

Made good late ground when 2-1/4 len 2nd of 6 (1) $19.00 62.5 Magical 2012m Ire – Curragh G1 Tatt's Gold Cup Soft July 26. Powered home for 1-1/4 len win of 14 (6) $7.50 59.0 Armory, Russian Camelot 2040m M Valley G1 Cox Plate Soft(7) Oct 24.

GARDINER SAYS: A lot to like about this bloke. The way he won the Cox Plate suggested there was plenty left in the tank also. Does appreciate the sting out of the ground though so conditions could be vital to his chances. Nicely weighted and has the in-form G.Boss. Lots of ticks.

MALLYON SAYS: Irish galloper who was afforded a beautiful ride by Glen Boss in the Cox Plate. He looked to be only getting warm on the line and post-race looked as if he could have gone around again. This horse is fit and has the 3200m written all over him. Drawn nicely in barrier 14, my only query is the horse hasn't won on a good track so I guess they're hoping it's not too firm on the day.

6. TWILIGHT PAYMENT (Ire) 55.5KG

Jockey: Jye McNeil

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Barrier: 12

8YO bay gelding

Teofilo-Dream On Buddy

Starts: 30:7-10-6

Prizemoney: $858,071

Biggest win: Gp2 Currah Cup (2800m)

Win range: 2414-3218m

Strike rate: 7 Wins (23%) – 16 Placings (77%)

Fixed odds: $19 win, $5.50 place

Came right away for 8 len win of 6 (1) $1.55F 63.0 Master Of Reality, Camphor 2816m Ire – Curragh G2 Curragh Cup Dead July 18. Stuck to his guns when 2 len, nk 3rd of 8 (6) $5.50 62.0 Search For A Song, Fujaira Prince 2816m Ire – Curragh LR Irish St Leger Good Sept 13.

GARDINER SAYS: Run last year was full of merit (11th behind Vow And Declare) and looks to have returned a far better commodity for Lloyd Williams. Last start third in the Group 1 Irish St Leger. He walloped a small field at the Curragh prior to that, winning by eight lengths with Master Of Reality running second.

MALLYON SAYS: Came out last year and ran well in the Cup after having to do a bit of work from barrier 19. This year he is drawn a little closer in 12 which will allow him to find a spot a bit quicker and easier. The horse looks to be going better this year. He was an eight-length winner of the Curragh Cup with 63kg then ran a solid third in the Irish St Ledger with 62kg. Can't underestimate the talent this horse has.

7. VERRY ELLEEGANT 55.5KG

Jockey: Mark Zahra

Trainer: Chris Waller

Barrier: 15

5YO brown mare

Zed-Opulence

Starts: 24:11-5-1

Prizemoney: $6,880,575

Biggest win: Gp1 Caulfield Cup (2400m)

Win range: 1400-2400m

Strike rate: 11 Wins (46%) – 6 Placings (71%)

Fixed odds: $11 win, $3.50 place

Toughed it out for sht hd win of 15 (9) $5.00F 55.5 Toffee Tongue, Finche 2000m F'ton G1 Turnbull Stks Good(3) Oct 3. Ran on strongly for sht nk win of 18 (8) $5.00F 55.0 Anthony Van Dyck, The Chosen One 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft(6) Oct 17.

GARDINER SAYS: The real deal and clear top pick of the local hopes. Winner of six Group 1s including the 2020 Caulfield Cup. Ethereal was the last horse to complete the double in 2001 but Verry Elleegant has the quality and grit to be right in the finish. Distance the only query.

MALLYON SAYS: Six-time Group 1 in red hot form after winning the Turnbull Stakes and Caulfield Cup. She's built like a marathon runner and her heart is as big as herself. She is bred to stay the trip however her racing manners can sometimes bring her undone. She is a horse that enjoys room so barrier 15 is no concern. Any rain around will help her chances.

8. MUSTAJEER 55KG

Jockey: Michael Rodd

Trainer: Kris Lees

Barrier: 2

8YO gelding

Medicean-Qelaan

Starts: 29:5-5-3

Prizemoney: $2,025,046

Biggest win: 2nd Gp1 Tancred Stakes (2400m)

Win range: 1609-2787m

Strike rate: 5 Wins (17%) – 8 Placings (45%)

Fixed odds: $62 win, $16 place

Beat half the field home when 4-1/2 len 9th of 18 (5) $61.00 58.0 Mirage Dancer 2400m R'wick G1 The Metrop Good(4) Oct 3. Passed a couple late when 3-3/4 len 8th of 18 (11) $101.00 55.0 Verry Elleegant 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft(6) Oct 17.

GARDINER SAYS: Former international had form around the right horses in the UK but struggled to make the top grade in Australia. Will be finishing in the second half of the field.

MALLYON SAYS: Another horse having his second attempt at winning the great race. He ran 23rd in the Cup last year. I think having another year to adapt to the Australian climate and racing will hold him in a better spot this year. He looks an honest stayer but everything does need to work out perfectly for him. His jockey Michael Rodd won the race on Efficient in 2007.

Flemington. Photo / Photosport

9. STRATUM ALBION (GB) 55KG

Jockey: Jordan Childs

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Barrier: 9

8YO gelding

Dansili-Lunar Phase

Starts: 29: 6-5-5

Prizemoney: $642,704

Biggest win: 2nd Gp2 Lonsdale Cup UK (3260m)

Win range: 2018-3621m

Strike rate: 6 Wins (21%) – 10 Placings (55%)

Fixed odds: $31 win, $8 place

Safely held when 22-1/4 len 7th of 18 (0) $17.00 74.5 Great White Shark 4626m Ire – Galway Hrdl Soft July 31. Kept coming when 3/4 len 2nd of 7 (4) $21.00 58.5 Enbihaar 3219m G B – York G2 Lonsdale Cup Good Aug 21.

GARDINER SAYS: From the same trainer as Max Dynamite – the sunglasses wearing hurdler that made an impression in Melbourne – and brings similar formlines. Last start runner up in the Group 2 Lonsdale Cup splitting Enbihaar and Nayef Road and prior to that contested three hurdle races. Will be running on at the finish.

MALLYON SAYS: He wasn't beaten far in a Group 2 Lonsdale Cup (3200m) in England before making his way to Australia. A few jumps races in the form lines but I'm not worried because Willie Mullens has had success previously following that similar path into the race with Max Dynamite, who was so close on two occasions. Top trainer must be respected.

10. DASHING WILLOUGHBY (GB) 54.5KG

Jockey: Michael Walker

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Barrier: 19

5YO bay gelding

Nathaniel-Miss Dashwood

Starts: 14:4-2-1

Prizemoney: $387,346

Biggest win: Gp2 Queens Vase, Ascot UK (2847m)

Win range: 1739-3264m

Strike rate: 4 Wins (29%) – 3 Placings (50%)

Fixed odds: $61 win, $16 place

Toughed it out when 2-1/2 len 4th of 7 (7) $3.30 58.5 Enbihaar 3219m G B – York G2 Lonsdale Cup Good Aug 21. Didn't finish it off when 27-1/4 len last of 18 (1) $31.00 54.5 Verry Elleegant 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft(6) Oct 17.

GARDINER SAYS: Too bad to be true in the Caulfield Cup. If you can forget a 27.2-length last start defeat then have something each-way. Prior form good enough to be a genuine contender.

MALLYON SAYS: Looked to have gone amiss in the Caulfield Cup but pulled up with no abnormalities. He certainly can stay so if you're willing to forgive his run in the Caulfield Cup his form prior to that seems to be OK. Maybe he wasn't a fan of Caulfield but it's really hard to see him winning that performance.

11. FINCHE 54.5KG

Jockey: James McDonald

Trainer: Chris Waller

Barrier: 6

7YO chestnut gelding

Frankel-Binche

Starts: 18:4-1-5

Prizemoney: $1,291,321

Biggest win: 5th Gp1 Caulfield Cup

Win range: 1600-2500m

Strike rate: 4 Wins (22%) – 6 Placings (56%)

Fixed odds: $15 win, $4.50 place

Covered extra ground when sht hd, sht hd 3rd of 15 (15) $5.50 54.5 Verry Elleegant, Toffee Tongue 2000m F'ton G1 Turnbull Stks Good(3) Oct 3. Had no luck when 2-1/2 len 5th of 18 (9) $9.00 54.5 Verry Elleegant 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft(6) Oct 17.

GARDINER SAYS: Got a bit of back me next time about him does the son of Frankel but equally, he always seems to run well. Distance no problem and has the benefit of James McDonald in the saddle. Needs room to fully unwind and must be due for a change of luck. Definitely one for the exotics.

MALLYON SAYS: Looking to be the first horse since Empire Rose in 1988 to win the Melbourne Cup at a third attempt. Finche has finished no worse than 3.5L in his first two Cups. He is an honest stayer who has drawn to get the run of the race from barrier six. Has a big long stride and loves the big track at Flemington. You can't leave him out of your multiples and he sure will give you a great run for your money.

12. PRINCE OF ARRAN (GB) 54.5KG

Jockey: Jamie Kah

Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Barrier: 1

8YO bay gelding

Shirocco-Storming Sioux

Starts: 44:6-8-8

Prizemoney: $3,126,071

Biggest win: Gp3 Geelong Cup (2400m)

Win range: 1609-3200m

Strike rate: 6 Wins (14%) – 16 Placings (50%)

Fixed odds: $10 win, $3.30 place

Kept coming when 7 len, hd 3rd of 6 (1) $17.00 59.5 Enable, Kirstenbosch 2412m G B – Kempton Park G3 September Stks Synthetic Sept 5. Rattled home from well back when 1-3/4 len 4th of 18 (15) $17.00 54.5 Verry Elleegant 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft(6) Oct 17.

GARDINER SAYS: Goes to another level in Australia and has built a cult following as a result. Placed in the Cup last year and gets the benefit of in-form Jamie Kah in the saddle. Getting long in the tooth but his Caulfield Cup suggests the Prince is going as well as ever before.

MALLYON SAYS: Another horse attempting to win the race at their third attempt. Placed in the past two Cups and looks to be going better again this year. His run in the Caulfield Cup was exceptional and after drawing barrier one, with hot jock Jamie Kah riding, it seems the stars are aligning for a repeat of the 2015 Melbourne Cup when Michelle Payne took it out on a Prince Of Penzance.

13. SURPRISE BABY 54.5KG

Surprise Baby ridden by Jordan Childs wins the Chandler Macleod Martin Ralston Cup at Moonee Valley Racecourse on January 25, 2019. Photo / Getty

Jockey: Craig Williams

Trainer: Paul Pruesker

Barrier: 7

6YO bay/brown gelding

Shocking-Bula Baby

Starts: 13:5-2-1

Prizemoney: $998,735

Biggest win: Gp3 Bart Cummings (2500m)

Win range: 1200-3200m

Strike rate: 5 Wins (38%) – 3 Placings (62%)

Fixed odds: $8.50 win, $2.90 place

Ran on strongly for lg nk 2nd of 8 (7) $3.30F 59.0 Humidor 1600m M Valley G2 Feehan Stakes Good(3) Sept 5. Began awkwardly then held up several times when 2-1/2 len 9th of 15 (1) $6.00 57.5 Verry Elleegant 2000m F'ton G1 Turnbull Stks Good(3) Oct 3.

GARDINER SAYS: Super run last year from a wide alley and trained to the minute to peak on the first Tuesday in November again. Gets in light and proven at the distance. Serious winning chance.

MALLYON SAYS: A promising stayer on the rise who found himself just too far back in the Melbourne Cup last year and had to make up a massive amount of ground. He has been carefully placed by trainer Paul Preusker his whole career and this horse has shown he definitely has what it takes to win the Cup. Craig Williams is looking for back-to-back Cups and I think he has the right horse to do it. Drawn nicely in barrier seven he shouldn't find himself as far back as last year.

14. KING OF LEOGRANCE 53.5KG

Jockey: Damian Lane

Trainer: Danny O'Brien

Barrier: 18

6YO bay gelding

Camelot-Amourette

Starts: 15:5-3-3

Prizemoney: $589,466

Biggest win: Gp2 Adelaide Cup (3200m)

Win range: 1600-3200m

Strike rate: 5 Wins (33%) – 6 Placings (73%)

Fixed odds: $31 win, $8 place

Began awkwardly when 4-1/2 len 13th of 15 (14) $21.00 56.5 Verry Elleegant 2000m F'ton G1 Turnbull Stks Good(3) Oct 3. Held up on straightening before finishing lg hd, 1-1/4 len 3rd of 9 (3) $8.50 58.0 Steel Prince, Le Don De Vie 2400m Geelong G3 Geelong Cup Good(4) Oct 21.

GARDINER SAYS: Not beaten far in the Geelong Cup but needs to find several lengths to be competitive. Second to Oceanex in the Andrew Ramsden and neither has come on.

MALLYON SAYS: Adelaide Cup winner (3200m) and looked a class above. Since then he has had three starts and his recent effort was third in the Geelong Cup where he looked to have every chance. He always looked to have a bit of quality about him but his most recent form has me wondering if we're seeing his true potential.

15. RUSSIAN CAMELOT 53.5KG

Jockey: Damien Oliver

Trainer: Danny O'Brien

Barrier: 16

4YO black/brown stallion

Camelot-Lady Babooshka

Starts: 9:4-3-1

Prizemoney: $1,466,225

Biggest win: Gp1 South Australian Derby (2500m)

Win range: 1400-2500m

Strike rate: 4 Wins (44%) – 4 Placings (89%)

Fixed odds: $12 win, $3.80 place

Got run down late when 1-1/4 len 2nd of 6 (4) $1.40F 56.5 Arcadia Queen 2000m C'field G1 Caulfield Stks Good(4) Oct 10. Stuck to his guns when 1-1/4 len, 3/4 len 3rd of 14 (14) $3.50F 56.5 Sir Dragonet, Armory 2040m M Valley G1 Cox Plate Soft(7) Oct 24.

GARDINER SAYS: Big wraps on him going into the spring and has not disappointed, with a win and three placings all at Group 1 level. Just didn't have the turn of speed to go with the imports in the Cox Plate so could find the 3200m more to his liking. Sat wide and throttled them in the South Australian Derby (2500m) last preparation. Will he be better off next year?

MALLYON SAYS: A classy northern hemisphere-bred four year-old who has done an amazing job in a short amount of time. Having his 10th start in the Melbourne Cup is remarkable and will be some sort of training effort from Danny O'Brien if he can win. I think he is certainly a horse for the future, I'm just worried about whether it's all come a bit soon for him but certainly will be in the mix and an even better horse next year.

16. STEEL PRINCE 53.5KG

Jockey: William Pike

Trainer: Anthony Freedman

Barrier: 21

6YO bay gelding

Nathaniel-Steel Princess

Starts: 26:9-5-3

Prizemoney: $1,063,453

Biggest win: Gp3 Geelong Cup (2400m)

Win range: 1800-2800m

Strike rate: 9 Wins (35%) – 8 Placings (65%)

Fixed odds: $26 win, $7.25 place

Raced wide without cover when len, nose 3rd of 15 (14) $7.50 58.0 Persan, Sound 2510m F'ton G3 Bart Cummings Good(3) Oct 3. Always handy when scoring lg hd win of 9 (7) $3.50F 57.5 Le Don De Vie, King Of Leogrance 2400m Geelong G3 Geelong Cup Good(4) Oct 21.

GARDINER SAYS: Geelong Cup winner and only beaten two lengths last year when ninth in the Melbourne Cup. Comes into this in better shape than last year. Maybe one for the exotics.

MALLYON SAYS: Is following the same path into the Melbourne Cup as last year, however, this time he was able to take home the Geelong Cup. He finished just over two lengths off them in last year's Cup and having that win under his belt is surely a massive confidence booster. He has the Wizard from the West Willie Pike aboard and he certainly is going to need to work some of that magic from barrier 21, the most recent barrier to be successful in the Cup.

17. THE CHOSEN ONE (NZ) 53.5KG

The Chosen One during trackwork at Flemington Racecourse. Photo / Getty

Jockey: Daniel Stackhouse

Trainer: Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman

Barrier: 5

5YO bay stallion

Savabeel-The Glitzy One

Starts: 26:6-3-2

Prizemoney: $1,316,297

Biggest win: 3rd Gp1 Caulfield Cup

Win range: 1400-2400m

Strike rate: 6 Wins (23%) – 5 Placings (42%)

Fixed odds: $26 win, $7.25 place

Covered extra ground when 5 len 7th of 9 (6) $11.00 58.0 Chapada 2400m C'field G2 Herbert Power Good(3) Oct 10. Began awkwardly then checked near the 300m when sht nk, 3/4 len 3rd of 18 (2) $61.00 53.5 Verry Elleegant, Anthony Van Dyck 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft(6) Oct 17.

GARDINER SAYS: Won first up at Flemington last month like Pegasus and then put in two howlers at Caulfield before an eye-catching third in the Caulfield Cup. Mixes form but at best could be there at the clocktower.

MALLYON SAYS: The Kiwi galloper must not be discounted after his cracking third in the Caulfield Cup behind Verry Elleegant and Anthony Van Dyke. He was beaten five lengths in last year's Cup but looks to be in better shape this time in. He ran second in the Sydney Cup (3200m) to Etah James on a heavy track and has drawn to get a soft run from barrier five.

18. ASHRUN 53KG

Jockey: Declan Bates

Trainer: Andreas Wohler

Barrier: 24

5YO bay stallion

Authorized-Ashantee

Starts: 13:4-2-1

Prizemoney: $315,639

Biggest win: 3rd Gp3 Grosser Preis von Bayern GER (2400m)

Win range: 2200-2500m

Strike rate: 4 Wins (31%) – 3 Placings (54%)

Fixed odds: $18 win, $5.25 place

Toughed it out when 1-1/2 len 2nd of 8 (9) $5.30 59.0 Call The Wind 3000m Fr – Deauville G2 Prix Kergorlay Soft Aug 23. Hung out on straightening before finishing 1-1/2 len 4th of 9 (8) $6.00 58.5 Steel Prince 2400m Geelong G3 Geelong Cup Good(4) Oct 21. Then driving win $5 55.0 Hotham Handicap (2500m) Flemington Good(4) Oct 31.

GARDINER SAYS: Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Andreas Wohler, who prepared Protectionist for Australian Bloodstock, is the only international trainer to make the trip Down Under for the Cup. He's either here for a holiday or to pick up a cheque. Ashrun savaged the line late to win the Hotham, needs only to recover to be a factor.

MALLYON SAYS: I loved his performance in the Hotham Handicap and he looks to be crying for the 3200m. He ran well in the Geelong Cup prior but once he stepped onto the big Flemington track he really came into his own. Andreas Wohler won the Cup in 2014 with Protectionist so he knows the right horses to bring out for the big one. Third run in 13 days the only query?

19. WARNING 53KG

Jockey: Luke Currie

Trainer: Anthony Freedman

Barrier: 8

4YO chestnut gelding

Declaration Of War-Livia

Starts: 16:2-1-3

Prizemoney: $1,505,900

Biggest win: Gp1 VRC Derby (2500m)

Win range: 1800-2500m

Strike rate: 2 Wins (12%) – 4 Placings (38%)

Fixed odds: $31 win, $8 place

Made good late ground when len 6th of 15 (7) $61.00 56.5 Verry Elleegant 2000m F'ton G1 Turnbull Stks Good(3) Oct 3. Never got close when 5-1/4 len 12th of 18 (16) $21.00 53.0 Verry Elleegant 2400m C'field G1 Caulfield Cup Soft(6) Oct 17.

GARDINER SAYS: Not going well enough to be winning but should be competitive all the same. Saves his best for the bigger tracks but hard to go past the fact his last win was the 2019 Victoria Derby. Only a length behind Verry Elleegant when sixth in the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes then potentially caught on the wrong part of the track in the Caulfield Cup.

MALLYON SAYS: Victoria Derby winner last year trying to emulate the big grey Efficient, who was successful in the double in 2006-07. He is a horse that everything needs to go right as we saw in the Caulfield Cup when he ran a disappointing 12th. If he can find a spot not too far away he can give a sight! The mighty Subzero carried the famous Freedman colours to victory in 1992.

20. ETAH JAMES 52.5KG

Jockey: Billy Egan

Trainers: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace

Barrier: 22

8YO brown mare

Raise The Flag-Etah

Starts: 32:8-2-1

Prizemoney: $1,466,225

Biggest win: Gp1 Sydney Cup (3200m)

Win range: 1400-2500m

Strike rate: 4 Wins (44%) – 4 Placings (89%)

Fixed odds: $71 win, $19 place

Never threatened when 8-3/4 len 13th of 18 (6) $51.00 53.5 Mirage Dancer 2400m R'wick G1 The Metrop Good(4) Oct 3. Kept coming when 4 len 4th of 12 (3) $31.00 56.0 Miami Bound 2500m M Valley G2 M.V. Gold Cup Soft(7) Oct 24.

GARDINER SAYS: Big odds Sydney Cup (3200m) winner and she will go around at massive odds again. Fourth in the Auckland Cup (3200m) prior to that. Disappointing in the Metropolitan two starts back but improved performance in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup. Only way you're backing it is if your name is Etah.

MALLYON SAYS: Since winning the Sydney Cup she's only had two other runs, The Metropolitan and the Moonee Valley Gold Cup, where she ran OK. She may just be getting to her right fitness levels now and the last horse to win the Sydney-Melbourne Cup double was the mighty mare Makybe Diva.

21. TIGER MOTH (Ire) 52.5KG

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy on 2018 winner Cross Counter. Photo / Photosport

Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Barrier: 23

4YO stallion

Galileo-Lesson In Humility

Starts: 4:2-1-1

Prizemoney: $352,409

Biggest win: 2nd Gp1 Irish Derby (2400m)

Win range: 2012-2414m

Strike rate: 2 Wins (50%) – 2 Placings (100%)

Fixed odds: $7.50 win, $2.60 place

Just missed when hd 2nd of 14 (2) $12.00 58.0 Santiago 2414m Ire – Curragh G1 Irish Derby Good June 27. Powered away for 4 len win of 12 (5) $1.85F 58.5 Silence Please, Up Helly Aa 2414m Ire – Leopardstown G3 Kilternan Stks Good Sept 12.

GARDINER SAYS: Weight? Tick. Breeding? Tick. Stable? Tick. Jockey? Tick. Aidan O'Brien is desperate to win the Melbourne Cup? Tick. Only had the four career starts but stable adamant experience (or lack of) won't get him beaten. Runner-up in the Group 1 Irish Derby (2400m).

MALLYON SAYS: This horse looks the real deal. Narrowly beaten in the Irish Derby, which is a race that has produced some of our champion stayers in the past, and then followed it up with an easy win in the Group 3 Kilternan Stakes (2400m). He will jump from barrier 23, which hasn't produced the Cup winner since Van Der Hum in 1976 but with any luck he will be in the finish.

22. OCEANEX 51.5KG

Jockey: Dean Yendall

Trainer: Mick Price & Michael Kent Jr

Barrier: 17

5YO bay/brown mare

Ocean Park-Danex

Starts: 22:6-4-4

Prizemoney: $721,970

Biggest win: LR Andrew Ramsden Stakes (2800m)

Win range: 1600-2800m

Strike rate: 6 Wins (27%) – 8 Placings (64%)

Fixed odds: $51 win, $13 place

Set the pace before finishing 4-1/2 len 14th of 15 (13) $91.00 55.5 Verry Elleegant 2000m F'ton G1 Turnbull Stks Good(3) Oct 3. Got nabbed late when 2-1/2 len, 1/2 len 3rd of 12 (6) $10.00 55.0 Miami Bound, Shared Ambition 2500m M Valley G2 M.V. Gold Cup Soft(7) Oct 24.

GARDINER SAYS: Qualified for the Cup in May, winning the Listed Andrew Ramsden Stakes, the same form line as Surprise Baby and Steel Prince last year, but returned in the spring and only battled in three starts prior a nice third in the Group 2 Moonee Valley Vase last Saturday. Passed fit to race last week after exhibiting some signs of lameness. Take on trust.

MALLYON SAYS: Won her way into the Cup by winning the Andrew Ramsden back in May. On that occasion she defeated King of Leogrance and ever since has been just going fairly. Her latest effort showed she is somewhat back to her best and no doubt she will enjoy getting out to 3200m and the big track.

23. MIAMI BOUND 51KG

Jockey: Daniel Moor

Trainer: Danny O'Brien

Barrier: 13

4YO bay mare

Reliable Man-Arapaho Miss

Starts: 14:5-0-2

Prizemoney: $1,228,000

Biggest win: Gp1 VRC Oaks (2500m)

Win range: 1400-2500m

Strike rate: 5 Wins (36%) – 2 Placings (50%)

Fixed odds: $26 win, 7.25 place

Had every chance when 3-3/4 len 6th of 9 (1) $21.00 54.0 Chapada 2400m C'field G2 Herbert Power Good(3) Oct 10. Powered away for 2-1/2 len win of 12 (4) $26.00 54.0 Shared Ambition, Oceanex 2500m M Valley G2 M.V. Gold Cup Soft(7) Oct 24.

GARDINER SAYS: 2019 Oaks winner snapped a six-start drought winning the Moonee Valley Gold Cup in emphatic fashion. Probably needs a decent sprinkling of rain to find her best but gets in super light and likes Flemington.

MALLYON SAYS: The VRC Oaks winner from last year should have no problem staying the trip. Finally put her next win on the board last week in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup where she powered through the line. She looks to be back in business after a couple of ordinary runs at the start of the prep.

24. PERSAN 51KG

Jockey: Michael Dee

Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace

Barrier: 20

4YO brown stallion

Pierro-Ofcourseican

Starts: 19:6-4-1

Prizemoney: $656,971

Biggest win: Gp3 Bart Cummings (2500m)

Win range: 1600-2510m

Strike rate: 6 Wins (32%) – 5 Placings (58%)

Fixed odds: $23 win, $6.50 place

Just missed when lg hd 2nd of 10 (6) $3.20 56.0 Lord Belvedere 2500m F'ton Qlty Good(4) Sept 12. Came from midfield to score len win of 15 (1) $10.00 55.0 Sound, Steel Prince 2510m F'ton G3 Bart Cummings Good(3) Oct 3.

GARDINER SAYS: Nicely weighted and took out the Group 3 Bart Cummings (2500m) in style. Been up a while, having raced through the winter as a late-blooming son of Golden Slipper winner Pierro. Should be thereabouts again.

MALLYON SAYS: Won his way into the race via The Bart Cummings and will not have had a run since. He is honest as the day is long and has raced all through winter so definitely has fitness on his side. You can't rule him out. The last horse to win from barrier 20 was Empire Rose in 1988.

Expert tips

KATELYN MALLYON TIPS

1. PRINCE OF ARRAN

2. SURPRISE BABY

3. TIGER MOTH

4. SIR DRAGONET

Best roughie: Warning

GILBERT GARDINER TIPS

1. TIGER MOTH

2. ANTHONY VAN DYCK

3. PRINCE OF ARRAN

4. SURPRISE BABY

Best roughie: Persan

SIMON MOY TIPS

1. PRINCE OF ARRAN

2. RUSSIAN CAMELOT

3. ANTHONY VAN DYCK

4. FINCHE

Best roughie: Persan