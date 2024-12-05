Super Smash goes retro to celebrate 20 years of T20 cricket

Celebrate two decades of T20 at this year’s retro Super Smash.

Cricket fans are in for a treat this summer as the Dream11 Super Smash celebrates 20 years of high-energy T20 cricket with a retro twist. All 12 teams will wear specially designed throwback kits inspired by the bold designs of the ‘90s and early 2000s.

“It’s a great way to bring together those fans that have been following cricket for a while but also something new and different for new fans,” says New Zealand Cricket (NZC) GM of Marketing & Communications Stacey Geraghty. “It also brings out some of those past players to talk about the stories and remember what it used to be like and how far T20 cricket has come.”

Twenty years ago, T20 cricket burst onto the scene and transformed the game with its high-energy format. In New Zealand, the Dream11 Super Smash has become a cornerstone of summer entertainment, showcasing how far the format has come since its early days.

The Dream11 Super Smash is New Zealand’s premier domestic Twenty20 cricket competition, showcasing the country’s top regional talent in a dynamic summer series. Six teams compete in both the men’s and women’s leagues, battling it out in a double round-robin format before the best advance to the finals.

The competition has become known for its double-headers, where men’s and women’s teams play at the same venue on the same day. With 64 matches scheduled this season – 32 double-headers – it’s the perfect opportunity for fans to experience both competitions in one outing.

“It’s fantastic for fans,” says Geraghty. “We get a swell of people to one venue to see both teams, and it’s great for broadcast too. You can tune in and enjoy back-to-back games.”

The excitement kicks off on Boxing Day with a double-header at Seddon Park, Hamilton, where Auckland will face Northern Districts in what promises to be a high-octane opening match. Running for six weeks during the summer holidays and played at venues in some of New Zealand’s favourite summer hotspots, the Super Smash is ideally timed for families and kids.

“It coincides with a time of year where many set about enjoying a summer break,” says Geraghty. “Fingers crossed for stunning weather, but regardless we think it will be a fantastic competition. Between Super Smash and the BLACKCAPS v Sri Lanka Series, there’ll be cricket on every day from Boxing Day until February 2; it’s shaping up to be an amazing summer of cricket.”

Finals Weekend at Wellington’s iconic Cello Basin Reserve on February 1-2 will be a season highlight, bringing together the top women’s and men’s teams to battle for championship glory. “With the retro theme and a pre-determined finals venue that gives fans and players certainty about where the finals will be, it all adds up to a great spectacle.”

Designed in collaboration with Dynasty, NZC’s apparel partner, the retro kits reflect the iconic styles of the 1990s and early 2000s, the era before T20 took off. Since then, it has become a global phenomenon, celebrated for its fast-paced, thrilling format.

“People’s time is limited, there are so many entertainment options and so many things pulling at their wallet,” says Geraghty. “The T20 format is great because it’s action-packed, fast, and high-energy, and affordable to attend; it’s also the fastest-growing format of the game in the world.

“Three hours of hard-hitting, innovative shots, and amazing bowling makes it especially engaging for younger audiences, and that’s why it has such a huge following.”

She says the format is a great way to introduce young fans to the sport. “If we can engage them through T20 first, that’s great. Then we’ve got one-day and test cricket that they can dabble in after that.”

For families, the Dream11 Super Smash offers an unforgettable experience. “It often goes to holiday hot spots with boutique, grass-bank venues, which is fantastic for families to sit back and watch,” says Geraghty. “There are opportunities to get up close with players, grab signatures, and take photos after the match. You can meet the stars, buy the retro shirt, and feel like you’re part of the team.”

This season is also a chance to see the best of New Zealand cricket talent in action. “There are BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS stars playing, as well as future stars that aren’t yet household names. For young kids, the closer you are, the more real and possible it feels to be a future cricketer yourself.”

The growth of women’s cricket adds another exciting dimension. “The WHITE FERNS winning the ICC T20 World Cup was phenomenal. Many of those WHITE FERNS will be competing in the Super Smash, so it’s a chance for fans around New Zealand to see our world champions in action for their local team.”

For those who can’t make it to the grounds, matches will be broadcast live and free-to-air on TVNZ+ and TVNZ DUKE, with both Grand Finals also airing live on SENZ. “The fact it’s free to air on TVNZ is brilliant because if kids can see it, it gives them the opportunity to dream and aspire to be a future cricket star themselves,” says Geraghty.

And for those that can, she highly recommends getting along to the Finals Weekend in Wellington on February 1-2. With championship titles on the line, it’s set to be a thrilling weekend of world-class cricket where people can cheer on their favourite team and soak up the atmosphere at one of New Zealand’s most iconic venues.

To find more about the competition, all the important dates and to secure spots to join in the fun, visit supersmash.co.nz.