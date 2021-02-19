Peace of mind: where to go to unwind

Photo / Getty Images.

When the batteries are running low, New Zealand has no shortage of places and experiences to mentally and physically recharge.

There are many different ways to relax and refresh; for some, time spent in nature is the ultimate soul-soother, for others, an indulgent pampering session immediately hits the reset button. However you personally like to revitalise mind, body and spirit, New Zealand has you covered.

Luxuriate under the stars

For those who like the idea of getting amongst nature but who remain attached to their creature comforts, glamping is the ultimate solution, and there is certainly no shortage of options across the country for this combination of adventure and luxury. Waipu Glamping remains one of the more economical spots, sleeping up to five in a large two-room safari tent. Overlooking a native reserve in the stunning Northland region of Bream Bay, you can relax on your private deck or soak in an outdoor bath and, when you're ready, the treasures of Waipu await.

Walk it off

Nature is a powerful force when it comes to looking after the soul. And while it's difficult to pick just one of New Zealand's Great Walks for this purpose, there's something truly special about the 46-kilometre Lake Waikaremoana Track. This region is the ancestral home of the Ngai Tuhoe – the 'Children of the Mist' – and the untouched majesty of Te Urewera will soon get under your skin. Mostly following the shores of the mighty lake, over three to four days you'll be immersed in a living treasure. The memories of rainforest, regenerating shrubland areas of wetland, rush and herbfield, plus rivers, waterfalls and ghostly valleys of mist will remain with you long after you're home.

Wine and dine

If wining and dining lifts your spirits, then the Wairarapa and Martinborough should be high on your hit list. One boutique wine producer that is a particularly lovely spot to spend some time and refuel at is Poppies. Set in the heart of Martinborough's prime vineyards, here you can relax in the stylish tasting room, sipping your way through some stellar drops, or take a load off under a pergola with a glass of wine and a platter of flavour sensations, which might include morsels such as crispy salted pork belly with pickled veg and kiwi fruit jam, cured salmon, marinated charred beef, Spanish tortilla, balsamic garlic mushrooms, beetroot hummus, olive tapenade, just to name a tasty few.

Stretch it out

If yoga is your jam, Anahata Yoga Retreat will bring a new dimension to your wellness practice, with its stunning location on a mountain top overlooking Golden Bay. Stay at the Chakra strawbale house and breathe in the native bush on the open-air deck and immerse yourself in the yogic lifestyle. Hatha, karma, bhakti, mantra, jnana and raja branches of yoga are practised and there are also private yoga and healing sessions available, a weekly fire ceremony and a wood-fired sauna at your disposal.

Pamper plus

If you're in need of some true indulgence, the multi award-winning lifestyle resort Spa at Millbrook in Queenstown is one of the most beautiful places to be massaged into your happy place. Located amid 650 acres of pristine grounds, your cutting-edge treatments will likely be carried out with views across manicured fairways, rolling hills and surrounding mountains. Top-notch golf, health and fitness classes, dining and accommodation round out the full luxury factor.

Take to the waters

Soaking weary bones in natural mineral hot springs becomes even more pleasurable when set in a gorgeous remote location. Surrounded by forest and mountains. Maruia Hot Springs is located in the middle of the Lewis Pass National Reserve in the South Island. The comprehensive retreat, which also offers accommodation, dining and spa treatments, has both indoor and outdoor bathing available, along with a rock sauna, all with mountain views so you can sit back, unwind, and absorb it all.

Always remember to travel safely, checking, and adhering to the covid alert level requirements. covid19.govt.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com