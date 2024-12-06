LifeCare acquires KYND Wellness

This story was prepared by LifeCare and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Strategic move to ‘enhance employee wellness services in NZ’.

LifeCare, a trusted leader in first aid training and employee wellbeing, proudly announces the acquisition of KYND Wellness, a pioneer in health and wellness technology. This strategic move marks a milestone in LifeCare’s mission to elevate employee wellbeing.

By integrating KYND’s innovative app with LifeCare’s comprehensive clinical services, the company is now introducing: KYND by LifeCare, a holistic solution designed to revolutionise health management for businesses across New Zealand. This innovative offering provides advanced digital health tools, expert clinical support, health tracking, and tailored wellness programmes, enabling organisations to foster healthier, more resilient workplaces.

With a focus on reducing presenteeism and absenteeism, raising awareness of the importance of social connections, and improving overall wellbeing, LifeCare continues to lead the way in workplace wellness innovation.

About LifeCare

LifeCare has been a cornerstone of workplace wellness in New Zealand for over 30 years, renowned for its expertise in first aid training, employee health checks, and proactive wellness programmes. Their comprehensive services include first aid certifications, health monitoring, pre-employment screenings, workplace flu vaccinations and tailored initiatives to promote workplace safety and compliance with WorkSafe. Committed to empowering businesses to support their employees, LifeCare combines education and clinical expertise. Their long-standing reputation as a leader in first aid training and workplace health makes this acquisition a natural step in their mission to innovate and expand.

About KYND

KYND by LifeCare is renowned for its data-driven approach to employee health management. Its platform offers advanced tools to measure and improve physical, mental, and social wellbeing, enabling businesses to track key health metrics and implement actionable strategies.

KYND by LifeCare’s technology empowers organisations to build resilience, enhance productivity, and reduce absenteeism. By integrating digital solutions with workplace wellness, KYND has redefined how businesses approach employee health, making it accessible, measurable, and actionable.

Significance of the acquisition

“We are honoured to welcome KYND into LifeCare’s portfolio. Developed by Dr Tom Mullholland, KYND’s core values and mission of empowering individuals to live healthier, align seamlessly with LifeCare’s spirit. We are proud to carry forward Dr Tom’s legacy by continuing to provide employees a space to learn about their own health, gain valuable insights and access tailored plans to identify unknown risks and create pathways to healthier lifestyles,” says Kim Rutherford, LifeCare CEO.

“LifeCare will enhance KYND’s offerings by investing in further development of its features, expanding its customer base and integrating additional services to make proactive health management accessible to businesses everywhere.”

