Giant new Christmas tree Te Manaaki dazzles in Auckland city centre

See Te Manaaki until January and enjoy festive fun in the city.

While nothing is bigger than a classic Kiwi Christmas, Auckland is making its mark with one of the largest and most dazzling festive trees the country has ever seen. Even the mighty Tāne Mahuta would admire the spectacularly decorated Te Manaaki as it towers over Te Komititanga in lower Queen St.

Standing six storeys tall, the giant Christmas tree is adorned with more than 10,000 LED lights and 4000 Pōhutukawa flower decorations. Everyone loves a good bauble in the season to be jolly, and Te Manaaki delivers with more than 200 suitably scaled decorations rounding out the ensemble.

Bring your family, bring your friends, or come by yourself to take in the full brilliance of Te Manaaki in Te Komititanga, Auckland CBD. Te Manaaki will be on display until January 4, 2025, and be lit every evening from 5pm to 10pm.

Te Manaaki is delivered in partnership by Heart of the City and Precinct Properties, with support from Auckland Council via the city centre targeted rate.

While Te Manaaki is reason enough to visit the city centre, Auckland is brimming with much more festive cheer to enjoy with your family this season. From magical markets to iconic performances and even a Christmas circus, the city centre is packed with holiday activities to delight visitors of all ages.

Here are the top 10 must-see events and attractions making the heart of the city the ultimate Christmas destination this year:

1. Te Manaaki, Auckland’s Giant Christmas Tree

Make memories and bring the kids in to see Auckland’s new Giant Christmas Tree in Te Komititanga, with a 5 minute light show every 10 minutes, from 5pm.

2. The Christmas “Pav” in Aotea Square Experience festive performances every Friday to Sunday until Christmas in Aotea Square, featuring a lineup of free events and workshops for all ages.

3. Free outdoor movie: How the Grinch Stole Christmas Enjoy a free outdoor screening of the holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas on December 14 at 6pm in Aotea Square.

4. Christmas on Queen St: Celebrate the season with performances every Thursday to Saturday, 11am-6pm until Christmas along Queen Street, bringing festive cheer to the heart of the city.

5. Smith & Caughey’s Christmas windows Don’t miss the final year of the beloved Smith & Caughey’s Christmas window displays, featuring Hutu & Kawa, a cherished tradition for many.

6. Commercial Bay’s Candy Lane Let the kiddos embark on a festive hunt with activity packs and scavenger hunt adventures while Santa’s fairies add some extra sparkle to their day. Every weekend until Christmas, 11am – 3pm

7. Christmas Markets Explore a variety of Christmas markets offering unique gifts, festive foods, and holiday entertainment.

Britomart Saturday Market: Every Saturday in Takutai Square

Every Saturday in Takutai Square Celestial Corner Pop-Up on Little High St: Open until December 22

8. Post a Letter to Santa at the ‘world’s highest postbox’ Send your Christmas wishes to Santa from a mailbox up in the Sky Tower, adding a special touch to your holiday traditions.

9. Sky Tower Christmas light show From the December 12 – 25, to celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, The Sky Tower will dance in a magical Christmas light show from 7pm – 11pm.

10. City Centre Christmas Trail Discover over 20 decorations, performances, and installations throughout the city centre, creating a festive trail perfect for exploring with family and friends.

