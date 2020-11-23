Escape to an aquatic wonderland

The Hanmer Spring cascades. Image / Supplied.

From relaxation and pampering to high-octane fun, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa will have the whole family in raptures this summer.

It's been a bit of a year, let's face it, and we all deserve to let our hair down. Whether that means letting the kids get swept up in endless fun or indulging in a bit of therapeutic me-time, just 90 minutes north of Christchurch you'll find the perfect spot. Set against a magnificent mountain backdrop, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is a comprehensive haven of family entertainment.

ADULT ZEN ZONES

Let the worries of the world melt away with an indulgent treatment at The Spa. Here you can pamper yourself in beautiful surrounds with perhaps a mani/pedi, or maybe iron out those stress kinks with an exclusive massage therapy. When you're done, the unique healing and therapeutic properties of Hanmer Springs' famous mineralrich thermal waters await; seek out a secluded spot at a natural rock pool to enjoy those incredible mountain views or opt for some alone time with a loved one at one of six private thermal pools.

Whichever you choose, you'll be soaking in water that comes from rain or snow fallen some 173 years ago, when it trickled to deep underground reservoirs. Warmed by the earth's core, it then naturally rises to the surface, where Hanmer Springs have channelled it into pools, so you can sit back relax and enjoy nature's creation.

FAMILY CHILL TIME

Gather the troops and sit back and soak your bones in silkysmooth sulphur pools, feel your muscles relax under the gentle pressure of soothing water jets at the AquaTherapy pool, do some gentle exercise in the lap pool, or pick up the tempo with a laughter-filled meander down the lazy river. With 22 open-air thermal pools to pick from, surrounded by native gardens, all preferences are catered for.

While some may like it hot, others may choose to dip their toes in the freshwater pools, complete with waterfalls and a Tuatara slide for some slippery fun. Littlies, five and under, can get their first taste of adventure too in the brand new Aquaplay area with its three slides accessed by a gradual wall.

THE FULL RUSH

If you're ready to up the ante, hit the leisure area at Hanmer Springs with its range of adrenaline-inducing rides, the latest addition being the Conical Thrill — New Zealand's largest aquatic thrill ride. This 13.5-metre-high excursion is attached to the existing hydroslide tower above the SuperBowl flume and is a favourite with thrill-seekers, if the full-face smiles of its participants are anything to go by. Grab a twoperson tube, and head down a steep drop which then propels you up a near-vertical wall for a moment of joyful weightlessness before a final zoom down to the slide's finish.

The Hanmer Spring slide. Image / Supplied.

Trust us, once is never enough. All this watery amusement will definitely work up an appetite. The picnic area with its café and bar is certainly a scenic spot to refuel. There's a range of dishes to choose from, using local ingredients, including freshly made pizzas from the gas-fired oven. Or enjoy a quick ice cream or coffee if you're in a hurry to get back to a splash more soaking, or perhaps another hit of pulse-racing excitement. Because whatever your mood, whatever your age, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa has you covered this summer.

