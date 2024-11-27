Doubtful Sound guarantees an unforgettable Fiordland experience

Explore Aotearoa’s deepest fiord on a spectacular cruise with RealNZ.

Explore the other-worldly beauty of Doubtful Sound’s magical wilderness on a day cruise with RealNZ, and you’ll experience the Sound of Silence ritual. The boat’s engine is shut off, nobody speaks, all phones and cameras are put aside, and everyone stands still, soaking up the glory of being surrounded by nature and being in the moment.

Except, silent it isn’t. In this remote and untouched southwest corner of the South Island, the noise of nature is everywhere. Silent humans hear the sounds of nearby bird song, and the soothing splosh and splash of waves and waterfalls. And as their journey continues through the 40km fiord, they hear the splashes of resident dolphin pods or maybe it was the splash of fur seals diving in to the water from the rocks. Then there are squawks from little black and white smudges, which are in fact rare tawaki penguins.

It’s just some of the many joys of this day trip into one of our least-visited, but most rewarding, parts of Fiordland.

It’s a special day out travelling with RealNZ, which recently won the Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award, and accolades for tourism excellence and environmental efforts, at the 2024 New Zealand Tourism Awards.

The Doubtful Sound Wilderness Cruise begins at Lake Manapouri, which is just a half-hour drive from Te Anau, in the opposite direction from cars and coaches heading to Milford Sound. It takes 45 minutes to sail across this wild and lovely lake to West Arm and the start of the country’s most expensive road, built at enormous effort.

Its high point, in both senses, is Wilmot Pass, where the view is so breathtakingly spectacular that not even the chatty coach driver takes it for granted. Steep peaks clad in lush rainforest drop down to narrow, winding Deep Cove, the glittering reward awaiting at the end of the mountain pass and the start of Doubtful Sound. Nature rules here, big and bold, and it feels a real privilege to be dwarfed by it.

Then things get even better. The Pātea Explorer is an elegant, custom-built catamaran with two viewing levels, inside and out. Its friendly crew are not only professional, knowledgeable and experienced, but eager to share their delight in this beautiful and very special place, where it is rare to encounter another boat.

Over the next three hours, the cruise delivers an introduction to Doubtful Sound’s three main arms. Weather permitting, the boat sails all the way out into the Tasman Sea, to ride the swell for a view back at a rugged stretch of wave-swept coastline that few get to see. Along the way there is interesting history, geology and geography to hear, and fascinating information about the local wildlife.

Besides wildlife mentioned earlier, albatrosses, petrels and shearwaters can be seen here too, feeding in the deep and fish-rich waters, while the birdsong echoing out of the bush is evidence of a healthy onshore population.

This is best appreciated during the Silence. Doubtful Sound was named by Captain Cook, who suspected that if he sailed the Endeavour in, he wouldn’t be able to get out again; but its original Māori name of Pātea means “unencumbered and free from burdens”. Gliding up into Hall Arm, the engine is cut and nature rules. Everyone stands quietly, soaking up this very special experience. Nearby Browne Falls cascade 619 metres down a rocky cliff face, birds sing invisibly in the bush, waves lap against the hull. Peace and serenity infuse everything and everybody.

And then the engine fires up again, people start to chatter, and everyday life returns — but all on board feel enriched, because experiencing real wilderness and beauty in today’s busy-ness is hard to come by.

Getting to Manapouri: Drive 2 hours 45 minutes from Queenstown, or 30 minutes from Te Anau. Drive yourself or catch a RealNZ coach.

Eating: Pre-order a picnic lunch, full of locally sourced artisanal treats or enjoy delicious cabinet food and a range of beverages onboard.

The Experience: Approximately seven hours long, beginning at Manapouri at 10.30am. The Day Cruise costs from $349 per adult, and $175 for children aged 5-15.

Must not miss along the way: Lake Manapouri Dam, the coach trip over Wilmot Pass, wildlife, no crowds, being one-on-one with nature, the weather with its mist, stillness and snow, the Sound of Silence and your nature guide.

More information: Go to realnz.com