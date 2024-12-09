Arvida brings care suite innovation to Queenstown

Innovative care and lifestyle options arrive in the Wakatipu Basin

Arvida Queenstown Country Club community is growing with innovative care suites and independent living apartments adding to its established premium villa community. Nestled in the picturesque Wakatipu basin, it is the only community in Queenstown with both premium care suites and independent living options.

Innovation in care and support

A newly built, architecturally designed building boasts 52 care suites and 10 dementia care suites with views of snowcapped peaks in winter and golden tussocks in summer.

The suites, ranging from a standard studio apartment to deluxe options, are an innovation in care and support, says Arvida Queenstown Country Club Village Manager Maurice David.

While residents in a traditional rest home typically change rooms as they age and their needs increase, care suite owners aren’t inconvenienced by having to move.

Strong sense of agency

Residents maintain a strong sense of agency in the care suites – they decide when they want to get up, whether they want to cook, do their own laundry, or join in with community activities.

“They can maintain as much independence as they need, while we move to adapt to their needs,” says David.

Homely communities

All care suites feature a kitchen or kitchenette and ensuite, a balcony or patio with a view and access to shared amenities such as a dining room, living areas, library, hair salon and the main cafe. Larger suites have full kitchens, separate lounges and large balconies or patios.

Nursing support is available on-site 24 hours a day.

Care suites are grouped into welcoming micro-communities called households. Wellness partners (caregivers) supporting each household are consistent, so residents see the same friendly faces every day.

Strong interest

The new care suites are being added to Queenstown Country Club’s independent living options, including 29 newly-built high-end apartments and 141 established premium villas.

The care centre, which opened in September, already has good occupancy with many inquiries about the few rooms still available, says David.

Presales for the independent living apartments, which will open in the new year, have been strong, while a few villas are also available for sale.

Newly-built Living Well Apartments

These are a great choice for people aged 65 and over who are looking for connected independence, says David.

“You can have your own space while being close to others and enjoying extra support.”

The interior design of the one, two and three-bedroom apartments is said to ooze warmth and contemporary elegance. Kitchen and laundry appliances are included, and each apartment has at least one balcony or patio space to maximise sunlight and views.

Residents also have access to a parking space with storage on the ground level, and lift access to the upper levels.

Organic community

Queenstown Country Club has attracted a wide age range, with residents aged 65 and over living independently to the oldest resident, aged 100, whose needs are fully met.

“Our community feels a lot more organic thanks to the mix of ages,” says David.

“Younger residents want to be part of the community now and cover the bases for later, planning for their future.”

About 70% of residents are from the lower part of the South Island, with the rest having moved from further afield.

Ideal for active people

Queenstown Country Club attracts active people in particular with walks, cycleways and five golf courses on its doorstep. Opportunities for social connection abound with resident-led groups for cycling, walking, art groups, pickle ball and everything in between.

Award-winning amenities

All Queenstown Country Club residents have access to amenities including the award-winning clubhouse, a large indoor swimming pool, a spa, a hairdressing salon, a movie theatre, two cafes and a resident-led bar.

Designed by Warren & Mahoney Architects, the clubhouse looks and feels like a luxurious alpine lodge to tie in with the rest of the community, says David.

“It’s the social heart of our community.”

Premium living

While the Queenstown Country Club community offers premium living environments, it is pitched below the freehold market so is affordable for those owning a home in Queenstown, says David.

“As an Arvida community, we put our residents’ wellbeing at the heart of everything we do. Our priority is to help you enjoy your life here and create an environment where you can do the things you love.”

More info: Arvida.co.nz/queenstowncountryclub