Aramex: part & parcel of NZ business

Mark Little, CEO of Aramex New Zealand.

How a robust franchise model can deliver for all involved.

As one of New Zealand’s longest-standing franchise companies, Aramex New Zealand is celebrating 40 years of success built on strong direction, purpose and Kiwi can-do ingenuity.

From humble beginnings in 1983 as Fastway Couriers, with a couple of vans in Hawke’s Bay, Aramex has been part and parcel of the New Zealand business landscape for four decades and counting.

Today, thousands of Kiwi businesses trust Aramex to deliver. Many have been loyal customers for decades. A network of 18 regional franchisees and thousands of courier franchisees and depot team members provide courier and freight services that are reliable, affordable, and integral to the everyday operations of local businesses.

Aramex’s strong business model saw the company recognised as a finalist in the Franchise System of the Year at the 2023 Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards.

“Being a finalist is acknowledgement that what keeps us moving forward is passionate local franchisees utilising the right tools and structure,” says CEO of Aramex New Zealand, Mark Little.

Over 40 years, plenty has changed. Gone are the days of customers ordering booklets of pre-paid sticky labels. Now they can open an online account in a few minutes and dispatch freight from their smartphone or laptop. As Aramex works towards a more sustainable future, expect to see more electric vehicles in the fleet too.

Technology has also allowed Aramex to capitalise on the rise of e-commerce, delivering for some of New Zealand’s biggest retail brands such as the Briscoe Group.

“We are a company built on business-to-business deliveries, and now e-commerce accounts for a significant portion of all deliveries,” says Little.

Christchurch courier franchisee Alistair Weir.

At the heart of Aramex’s continued success is the commitment of its franchise partners. Christchurch courier franchisee Alistair Weir has been with Aramex for over 13 years and was the company’s 2022 Courier Franchisee of the Year.

“As a franchisee, being in charge of my own destiny has been key to achieving my business goals. The system gives me the ability to scale my run up or down to suit my needs,” says Alistair.

Brad Bernie is another who has taken advantage of the opportunities Aramex offers, working his way up from a junior IT role to his current position as CIO.

“I’ve worked across all layers of the business with great mentors, from sales to operations and technology. There’s always a new challenge that you can drive towards; show initiative and the leadership will listen,” he says.

Brad Bernie, Aramex NZ CIO.

Supporting local communities is central to Aramex’s values. The company is a long-term supporter of Cure Kids and recently pledged to support Camp Quality, an organisation dedicated to running camps for children living with cancer.

The team also rallied around regions affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, distributing much-needed supplies in Hawke’s Bay. On a local level, many Regional Franchisees support sports teams and community groups in their area.

Looking to the future, Mark is confident of a strong outlook for Aramex.

“We’re always talking to potential franchise partners about the opportunities available in this challenging yet rewarding industry,” he says. “The possibilities for those ready to grow their own business are endless.”

