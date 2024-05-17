Housing reaching a new horizon

New development near Ruakura Superhub already attracting buyers.

Ruakura Superhub is a project of national significance to re-imagine how we grow, prosper and sustain for generations to come – and, at 490 hectares, is one of Aotearoa, New Zealand’s largest multi-use developments, equivalent to the size of Auckland’s CBD.

Located at the nexus of the golden triangle between Auckland and Tauranga, the Superhub is anchored by the Hamilton inland port. As Hamilton’s Ruakura Superhub Estate continues its vision – with more major businesses announcing their intentions recently – February’s launch of the associated residential development, Tuumata Rise, quickly attracted sales in the first-stage release.

Tuumata Rise, Ruakura, is a stage one residential offering that will support LIVE WORK PLAY at Ruakura Superhub due to its close proximity and to enhance this significant national development – stage one of two, offering just 55 lots (individual and Duplex) across a 10ha subdivision.

The lower-density development will eventually accommodate 130 homes, aimed at attracting families, businesspeople and workers. Tuumata Rise will be home to a vibrant neighbourhood designed around work, lifestyle and leisure with future neighbouring stages potentially housing more than 4500 residents.

Tuumata Rise’s early appeal has highlighted several points of difference attracting buyers. Sections are decent sizes and priced well in a market-driven environment. Developers Tainui Group Holdings have design guidelines and a review panel in place to protect the quality and essence of this residential development. However, there is flexibility for people to bring their own perspective to Tuumata Rise.

This includes options to build both single and two-storey homes, plus duplexes on earmarked sections. With 36 lots in total for stage one 1a, Lugtons is marketing 19 bare sites. Only 12 remain available - sizes ranging from 435sq m to 621sq m, with prices starting from $413,250 (including GST).

Lugtons’ Paula Wenham and Craig Reid are buoyed by the early response. There has been much anticipation about the release of Tuumata Rise by Tainui Group Holdings as part of its masterplan for the entire development. With entry via Powells Road, off Wairere Drive, location is key.

Ruakura Superhub sits to the south and east. Tuumata Rise is also close to Waikato University, schooling, AgResearch, Hamilton CBD, Hamilton Gardens, Chartwell Shopping Centre and Claudelands Park. Waikato Expressway is within minutes, making access north and south of Hamilton quick and easy via the Pardoa Boulevard or Ruakura interchanges.

Recent interest in this area in Ruakura dates back to 1995, following the return of a 605ha block to Waikato-Tainui. In 2006 Tainui Group Holdings (Waikato-Tainui’s commercial entity), began planning a significant development that would future-proof the wider region and benefit everyone.

This included the potential for an inland port, along with a major, mixed-used business development. As a strategic point in the golden triangle between Hamilton, Auckland and Tauranga – and after more than 15 years in development – the inland port and logistics zone have proved to be strong magnets; key partners and major businesses came on board to stake their position in these vital hubs.

The supporting infrastructure of roading and rail links has also contributed to the development’s success, continued growth and residential appeal.

The $60 million Ruakura Inland Port welcomed its first goods trains in August 2023, providing connections to ports in Tauranga and Auckland and a supply chain for importers and exporters alike. K-Mart opened its giant North Island distribution centre the following month, with Maersk and Big Chill facilities following soon after and more coming on board.

This year started positively with further announcements and job opportunities. In February, Refrigafreighters Ltd – a leading New Zealand operator in temperature control transport, storage and distribution – announced it would open a depot at Ruakura Superhub later this year. Last month, Sime Darby Motors NZ announced its intention to develop a major North Island truck service centre.

With many employment and enterprise opportunities to draw families, businesspeople and investors into the area, the launch of Tuumata Rise was a natural progression for Tainui Group Holdings. Designed around a people-friendly neighbourhood, with sensitive streetscaping, green spaces, wetlands, trails and public places, this first stage is just the beginning.

Understanding Tuumata’s meaning is to appreciate what it offers: “To lift one’s eyes above the horizon and on to a new future”.

At Tuumata Rise – the future has arrived.

