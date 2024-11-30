A Queenstown secret: why Walter Peak is a must-dine location

Experience a hidden Queenstown gem with a cruise, gourmet BBQ feast and a show

Gazing from Queenstown across the sparkling blue waters of Lake Whakatipu towards the spectacular mountains beyond, you can feel totally sated by so much raw, natural beauty. But it’s well worth taking a trip across the lake to gain both a different perspective and some core-memory experiences.

Over on the opposite shore is Walter Peak High Country Farm, which is not only a living example of New Zealand’s agricultural history but a hidden dining destination. On offer here is Queenstown’s only combination cruise, dining, and show, together making a unique and memorable experience in glorious surroundings.

The classic way to access these delights is on board the stately TSS Earnslaw, one of the last coal-burning steamships in the world, in operation since 1912. On board, history comes alive as you admire the boat’s vintage interior or peer down at the engine-room stokers below.

Alternatively, there’s the modern catamaran Spirit of Queenstown for a smooth, fast trip across the lake to the treats awaiting on the other side. Whichever you choose, with the expertise of RealNZ, recently named Supreme Winner in the national tourism awards, you are in for a genuinely lovely experience.

After enjoying closer views of the natural beauty all around and getting an even more impressive perspective of the rugged Remarkables range, the delights continue as you approach your destination. Growing bigger, though still dwarfed by the mountains behind, is the historic Walter Peak High Country Farm with its signature red-tiled rooves. Originally built in 1902, it has many stories to tell and rewards a wander through its elegant wood-panelled rooms.

Even before your arrival, you’re made to feel welcome there. Standing along the wall in front of the long, low buildings of the heritage farmhouse are the staff of the restaurant, waving a friendly greeting. It’s a delight, and the charms continue as you disembark and walk ashore, gazing in awe up at the mountains that are now so close. Back across the lake, Queenstown sits prettily tucked below more peaks, in a million-dollar view which is just one of the many delights to enjoy as you are seated at your table.

This is in the Colonel’s Homestead Restaurant, offering a buffet of local produce cooked on the wood-fired barbecue, proudly serving sizzling hot and scrumptious meats for lunch or dinner. A wide choice of seasonal salads and starters accompanies the succulent mains, using fresh vegetables grown, uniquely, right outside in the restaurant garden. The only problem is that it can be hard to leave room for dessert. Not to enjoy the truly delicious sticky date pudding in its little pot would be a real tragedy.

The after-dining farm show is another Walter Peak win. A rural guide walks into the restaurant, inviting you and your drinks to the farm amphitheatre where a sheepdog demonstration awaits.

The guide introduces themselves and their trusty four-legged sidekick before a practical demonstration of the pair’s skills commences. Impressively controlled by the guide’s whistles, the clever dog rounds up a handful of sheep in the paddocks above and expertly guides them down into a pen. It’s fun for everyone to watch, especially when the sheep are somewhat reluctant. One of them is chosen for a shearing demonstration, a display that entertains both Kiwis and international visitors alike.

Before the boat arrives for your trip back, there’s a choice of things to do. You can explore the award-winning gardens, check out the restaurant orchards, or the country’s southernmost kauri tree. You can say hi to the farm animals, which include sheep, hairy Highland cattle, alpacas, pigs and donkeys. Or have a browse around the gift shop for a reminder of this amazing experience.

Then it’s time to go, but you won’t want to leave. So why not come back tomorrow for a completely different Walter Peak experience? Plant a tree on the Eco Experience, do the Farm Tour, or take a leisurely lake cruise on the TSS Earnslaw. Whichever you choose, it’s guaranteed that you will make memories to treasure.

How much? Adults $189, children 5-15 $95, infants free.

How long? Cruise and lunch 3.5 hours, Cruise and dinner 4 hours.

More information: realnz.com