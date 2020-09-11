Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has hit back at claims the Government's quarantine regulations are to blame for Australia securing the Rugby Championship over New Zealand.

This comes after New Zealand Rugby Players' Association boss Rob Nichol on Friday said the Government's reluctance to allow visiting teams to train effectively once they arrived, led to the tournament being moved across the Tasman - despite the fact governing body Sanzaar had earlier indicated New Zealand was the preferred destination.

The Herald reported early on Friday that New South Wales had pinched the four nations tournament from New Zealand and it will be hosted from November 7 to December 12.

It is believed the need to isolate without training for a set number of days, and restrictions around the size of bubbles thereafter were the major sticking points that swung the tournament in Australia's favour.

"It's a real shame. We know the Government has done an awful lot of heavy lifting along with New Zealand Rugby and others to see if they could make it possible for Rugby Championship to be here," Nichol told the Herald.

"Ultimately, as we understand and the NZR have communicated to us, the quarantine requirements required by the NZ Government frankly made it impossible for South Africa, Argentina and Australia to come and prepare appropriately.

"The biggest challenge by far is they would have been coming with 45 players plus team management and when they arrived under New Zealand quarantine conditions, as was explained to us, the first three days they would have to spend in the hotel rooms by themselves, then they would have to return a negative Covid test."

According to Nichol, players were initially only allowed to train in bubbles of 10.

"That was increased to 15 and we understand as the decision time loomed that was extended to 25. Realistically if you think about it from South Africa's perspective they are pulling players from the UK, Europe and South Africa and assembling in quarantine," he said.

"They won't be able to train together as a team, and they're going to be asked to play test matches after two weeks of quarantine.

"It's not just playing a one-off game, it's six games in five weeks. That's just not palatable to an international team. Unfortunately, New Zealand's quarantine rules, as relates to these sports teams, just meant it wasn't going to be possible."

Rob Nichol. Photo / Dean Purcell

Under those circumstances, Australia was a far more attractive option, Nichol said.

"Compare that to Australia and our players can hop on a plane, land, they can immediately train and prepare together as a full squad and they are able to play a test match the day after they come out of quarantine.

"It's an incredibly attractive option compared to New Zealand's system. Ultimately that's what swayed it.

"It's impossible to play the Rugby Championship off two weeks quarantine off the conditions the New Zealand Government were looking to put in place. That's the reason the Rugby Championship is going to be in Australia.

"There was an opportunity to enable the Rugby Championship to be held in New Zealand and get the benefits of the economic activity off the back of that by just enabling the right kind of quarantine process for the teams to be able to train and prepare and unfortunately we couldn't get that across the line.

"The Government may well have their reasons for it but it is unfortunate given Australia have been able to do that."

When asked about the reports that Australia had secured the Rugby Championship before the official announcement, Ardern said the Government had put in extensive work to secure the tournament.

"We put in a huge amount of effort into that bid, worked really hard to accommodate the needs of the tournament and the players, even creating a regime where they could be training within three days of arrival in New Zealand," Ardern said. "If we are not successful, I'd say it would be a result of being caught up in Sanzaar politics.

"The arrangements that we proposed as part of the bid did include training while in quarantine. We worked very hard with [Ministry of] Health and the tournament organisers to make it work in a way that looked after people's health and didn't jeopardise the tournament. It would mean they would've been able to train within three days of arrival."

Jacinda Ardern has said she'd be "deeply disappointed" to lose the Rugby Championship to Australia. Photo / Photosport / Getty

Ardern also backed the training facilities set to be used.

"New Zealand has very successfully hosted tournaments of this nature on a larger scale before," she said. "And I have every confidence that actually the facilities that we were proposing were up to scratch and the ability to train within three days of arrival was also an important part of that pitch."

Australia's pitch is believed to centre on 50 to 75 per cent crowd capacity.

With Australia securing the rights to host the Rugby Championship, the Herald understands first two Bledisloe Cup matches will now be pushed back one week and staged on October 17 and 24, likely to be in Auckland and Wellington.

The All Blacks will then venture to Australia, where they could be based for up to 10 weeks, for the Rugby Championship.