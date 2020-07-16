

Some 65 children came to Cooks Gardens to spend part of their school holiday picking up some new or improved skills on Wednesday.

The WRFU held the first of two Junior Fun Days, with the youngsters split into three training modules, run by the union's development officers.

Iosua Tyrell from Pirates takes the ball during passing drills.

They practised ball skills, tackling, and evasive running through Rippa Rugby drills.

Ford Teal from Kaierau points out the plan to WRFU development officer Simon Dibben.

Lunch was a free sausage sizzle, while there were spot prizes and all who registered went in the draw for a grand prize pack of Wanganui rugby gear.

Advertisement

The second Fun Day was held at Taihape's Memorial Park on Thursday.