New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show The Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

This week, the team is joined by Peter FitzSimons and Tim Horan to discuss all the current issues with Australian rugby, while Steven Luatua joins the show from the UK, and Justin Marshall is a special guest.

Raelene Castle recently resigned as Rugby Australia CEO. Photo / Getty

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said he was delighted to be teaming up with Sky, to help grow audiences for both businesses - and increase interest in myriad sporting codes.

"NZME and Sky are both proud broadcast and digital businesses, with proven track records of world-class coverage of sport. We're proud to be teaming up to showcase and expand on the best sports coverage in New Zealand," Currie said.