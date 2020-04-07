By RugbyPass.com

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has floated the notion of settling the 2017 drawn Test series with the All Blacks prior to next year's trip to South Africa. With rugby currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus, a blank canvas has presented itself to the sport with a view to dreaming up new ideas.

Already this week there has been a Club World Cup as well as the possibility of hosting a second 2020 Six Nations due to the potential cancellation of the November internationals which feature the touring Southern Hemisphere countries in Europe.

Now, Lions boss Gatland has waded into the situation by suggesting an intriguing match-up – potentially at Twickenham – prior to their departure for South Africa next June.

Advertisement

The Lions and the All Blacks played out a drawn three-Test series in 2017 and are not due to meet again until 2029. However, with the global rugby calendar up in the air and Gatland believing his squad will need an extra match before embarking on their shortened tour, he believes the climate is ripe for a reprise of the Lions-All Blacks rivalry which ended in deadlock three years ago in Auckland.

Warren Gatland. Photo / Photosport

Gatland, now also coaching the Chiefs Super Rugby team after 12 years at the helm with Wales, was a guest on Sky Sport NZ's The Breakdown programme where he unveiled his groundbreaking idea.

"I've spoken to Mark Robinson about a warm-up game for the Lions and he was potentially talking about the New Zealand Maoris," he said.

"But is it something that the All Blacks go up there for? A decider before we go off to South Africa at the end of June next year.

"Potentially it's an opportunity to make £4 million or £5 million from a game like that and put some money back into the coffers that we're going to need."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand Rugby respond to Crusaders players breaking lockdown rules

• Rugby: The truth behind Wallabies coach Dave Rennie's threat to walk away from Rugby Australia

• Coronavirus: New Zealand's Super Rugby substitute takes another blow

• UK critic Stephen Jones rates 1995 All Blacks 'the best rugby team of all time'

Japan and the Barbarians have also been considered as potential opponents for the Lions prior to their tour, but the possibility of facing the All Blacks would be a fascinating alternative if the fixture were to happen.

Twickenham is due to host the 2020/21 final of the Gallagher Premiership on June 26 next year, but Sunday at RFU HQ or the use of the Principality Stadium could come into the equation for the Lions' send-off.

Advertisement

This article first appeared on RugbyPass.com and has been republished with permission