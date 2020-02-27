WARNING: This article is about issues related to mental health and may be distressing for some readers.

Rugby star Danny Cipriani has organised a televised tribute to late Love Island host Caroline Flack at his next top-level match tomorrow morning.

The 32-year-old was devastated when his former girlfriend took her own life earlier this month. He and his Gloucester Rugby team-mates will wear black armbands with the words "Be Kind" emblazoned across them when they take on the Sale Sharks tomorrow morning New Zealand time.

The message was chosen to support the #BeKind campaign. It encourages people to think twice before posting potentially harmful content online.

Cipriani said of Flack, who was 40 when she died: "Caroline was one of the most caring, genuine people I ever met. She endured unimaginable criticism during her years in the public eye but through it all, she just wanted people to show a little kindness to each other. And that's a message that should be her legacy - be kind.

"We all have spells of self-doubt, anxiety and low points. Nobody needs other people to point out their flaws and make them feel worse about themselves. A little kindness goes a long way."

The match is in the top division of England club rugby. It will be shown live across the UK and here, on Sky Sports from 8.40am.

Gloucester Rugby will donate the equivalent of about $10 from every ticket sold to the Samaritans mental health charity.

The fly-half's tribute comes after he announced he will be taking an extended break from social media to grieve for Flack.

Cipriani, who opened up this month about battling depression since he was 22, shared his last WhatsApp contact with Flack in which she told him she was "just OK" because of her impending court case for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

He captioned the post: "... This is my grieving process. Which is talking. A lot. Which my friends and family and teammates have had to take this last 10 days because I'm grieving. And I'm grieving hard. Hence I'm talking a lot. I'm not sure I'd be strong enough if I didn't understand or see myself in her.

Danny Cipriani is taking a break from social media to grieve for Caroline Flack. Photo / Getty Images

"Pain is pain. It doesn't matter if you've lost a cat. Or been called a name. No ones pain is worse or less. Because it is individual to them and how they take it. (sic)"

He went on to explain his plan to step back from social media for 40 days and said he hoped Flack would have been proud of him.

He added: "She was kind beyond belief. And she would think i am crazy doing all this. But i know she would be proud."

