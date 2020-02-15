Former Wallaby Israel Folau, who was sacked last May by Rugby Australia over a homophobic social media post, scored on his Super League debut in Catalans Dragons' 36-18 Super League win over Castleford this morning.

Folau, 30, who joined the French side on January 28, crossed after just six minutes having caught a high crossfield bomb from former NRL and Origin star James Maloney.

His name was cheered when it was read out on the sound system at Stade Gilbert Brutus pre-match.

Folau, who was playing his first rugby league match in 10 years and lined up in the centres, followed Sam Tomkins' early try in the south of France.

He almost repeated the feat half an hour into the proceedings after claiming a ball in the air but was a yard short of the tryline before he was tackled.

More than 8000 fans were present as the hosts claimed their maiden win of the campaign in Folau's first game since featuring for Australian rugby union side the Waratahs last April.

However, his arrival in Super League has been met with condemnation from other clubs and sparked a rule change to allow the competition to prevent "controversial signings" in the future.

Catalans Dragons Israel Folau, centre, stands with teammates ahead of the Super League rugby match between Catalans Dragons and Castleford Tigers. Photo / AP

Folau, a dual code international, was fired by Rugby Australia after saying "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

Folau's impressive return to the 13-man code came after he considered quitting footy altogether during his enforced exile from top-level sport.

"Yes of course I thought about ending my career and to do other things," Folau told Perpignan newspaper L'Independant before Catalans' match against Castleford.

"I thank the president and my coach for this opportunity they have given me. It's like a new start for me and I am very excited to return to the sport in which I became known.

"I haven't played 13-a-side for 10 years, so I am also pretty nervous. But the environment is favourable, between the staff and the players, so that I can give my best.

"I am here to be competitive, to play rugby league and be consistent with my performances for the team. It's great to come back in a new team environment and to find a training routine with the others, but the most important thing is to give the best for my team."