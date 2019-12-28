All Blacks star Jordie Barrett was kicked out of the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The 17-cap All Black fullback was evicted from the MCG on day three of the Black Caps' test against Australia for "bad behaviour".

"The 22-year-old and 23-year-old, both New Zealand nationals, have been evicted and have incurred a 24 hour ban from the MCG," a Victoria Police spokeswoman told Stuff.

Eyewitnesses said security at the ground were escorting people out "who had sculled two or more beers".

Fans reacted to the news on social media, with one Facebook user saying: "Was present for this as well. [Barrett] did absolutely nothing wrong. Feel sorry for the guy."

Absolute joke. Bloke did nothing wrong https://t.co/TftBeAfTsh — Sam Casey (@Sam_Casey4) December 28, 2019

Barrett was filmed in the MCG stands earlier in the week, wearing an old Black Caps one-day international shirt.

can confirm Jordie Barrett’s here and steaming Posted by Oo ah Umaga on Wednesday, 25 December 2019

Barrett is currently in the rugby offseason, after being part of the All Blacks' World Cup squad that were beaten by England in a disappointing semifinal exit.

They ended the tournament in third place after defeating Wales in the bronze match.

Barrett had a brush with the law in June last year when police were called to a house in Dunedin after the star ended up in a stranger's house in the early hours after a night out.

The 22-year-old brother of Beauden Barrett was discovered by two women in a Dunedin student flat about 5am.

Police and Otago University security were called to a property on Howe St when Barrett and friend Sam Casey were disturbed by the two women, who demanded they leave.

It is understood the utility back had been at a post-match function after his Hurricanes team lost a Super Rugby game against the Highlanders, 30-14.

Barrett later said he had mistaken the apartment for a friend's place.

"I can't say I'm embarrassed by what's happened, I'm just disappointed with the events that have unfolded," Barrett said.

"I don't believe I've caused any harm to anyone, haven't spoken to anyone, basically it was a human error, walked into the wrong flat and we left."