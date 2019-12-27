Former Wanganui Rugby Football Union community rugby development officer Tony Purvis has died aged 50.

Purvis, who died at his home in Hamilton last weekend, worked for the WRFU in 2009-10 and also helped coach a number of grade rep teams plus club and college sides, including the Wanganui City College First XV along with Greg Proctor when they upset unbeaten Feilding HS Second XV 17-15 in the Manawatu premier 1 college final in 2014.

He was also a long-time bus driver for Tranzit Coachlines including driving on coach tours and transporting sporting teams.

Purvis' funeral service is being held in Masterton on Saturday, December 28.