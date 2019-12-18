All Blacks fans are going to have to make some tough calls to decide World Rugby's player of the decade.

World Rugby have launched a bracket style poll to be voted by the fans to help name the best player of the last 10 years.

16 players have been nominated, seven of which are All Blacks. Which is going to make it tough for New Zealand fans, having to pick between fellow All Blacks.

In the first round of voting Aaron Smith is up against Dan Carter.

Also in the first round sees Ireland number one Johnny Sexton against England rival Owen Farrell, Wallabies halfback Will Genia vs Beauden Barrett and Ma'a Nonu facing off against Bryan Habana all on one side of the bracket.

On the other side sees Kieran Read against Sam Warburton, Alun Wyn Jones vs David Pocock, Brodie Retallick vs Italy's Sergio Parisse and Richie McCaw vs South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira.

It could mean New Zealand fans could have to decide McCaw and Retallick in the second round and the two former captains in McCaw and Read for a spot in the final.