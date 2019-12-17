If Richie McCaw ever joins the rugby coaching ranks, it would most likely begin and end at young age group level.

In a Q&A with World Rugby, the former All Blacks captain said although a number of players move into coaching roles after their careers, it wasn't of interest to him.

"I think I'd just get too frustrated," McCaw said.

"As a player I could get out there and do something about it. But when you are a coach I think you have to have a different way of looking at it. But I'd like to coach young kids one day."

McCaw also indicated his frustration with the lengthy delays caused by scrums and suggested a stop-clock should be introduced to avoid the set piece eating away at time on the clock.

"If I was going to change something it would be to stop the clock when awarding a scrum and it starts again when the ball comes in. You'd get quite a bit more rugby," McCaw said.



Wasting time at the set piece has been an issue among fans of the game for some time, with delays in packing down a scrum taking time off the clock a frustrating part of the game.

Currently, the match clock continues to tick along as scrums are set, and then reset, and often match officials talking to the opposing packs adds to the delay in play.