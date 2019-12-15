No Sarah Hirini, Michaela Blyde or Portia Woodman. No problems for the Black Ferns Sevens side who captured the Cape Town Sevens this morning as the New Zealand teams swept the event.

It was the women's side's second title in as many weeks after defeating rivals Australia 17-7 in the final, backing up from winning the Dubai event.

The All Blacks Sevens then made it a New Zealand sweep by stunning the hosts South Africa 7-5 in the final making up for defeat in last week's final.

The back-to-back titles for the Black Ferns Sevens sees them jump to the top of the series standings, an impressive display over the last fortnight with arguably three of the best players missing the two tournaments.

The men's side also sit top of the table, tied with South Africa on 41 points after two sevens.

The Black Ferns Sevens went out to a 12-0 halftime lead through tries to Kelly Brazier and Ruby Tui before Australia hit back at the start of the second half to close the gap to five.

Tui secured the victory and the title with a second try with two minutes remaining. Earlier, they booked a spot in the final with a 15-5 win over Canada.

The All Blacks Sevens were up against it in the final in front of a packed home crowd facing a side that defeated them 15-0 in the Dubai final. South Africa took the lead after a 0-0 first half when Justin Geduld made the most of a mistake at the back.

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black scored the match-winner with two minutes remaining as New Zealand held on for the win.