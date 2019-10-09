For the first time in Rugby World Cup history a game will be cancelled - with England's clash against France being abandoned due to a looming typhoon, the Daily Mail reports.

Typhoon Hagibis could hit Japan on Saturday, when three matches are scheduled. Four more are set for Sunday, the final day of the preliminary round.

World Rugby have yet to make an official statement, however the British newspaper is reporting that the game between the two top sides in group C will be cancelled and be recorded as a 0-0 draw.

The match between the two Six Nations rivals is set to take place on Saturday in Yokohama City. If it is abandoned it would mean England will finish top of the group with 17 points and likely play Australia in the quarter-finals. France would end up in second and most likely play Wales who lead Pool D.

World Rugby are set to make a call on the status of the game at 4pm NZT.

If the game is cancelled it would be the first time in the 32-year history of the tournament.

Other games also remain in doubt including Japan's crucial Pool A game against Scotland which will decide whether the hosts will qualify for the quarter-finals.

"We are currently monitoring the development of a typhoon off the south coast of Japan in partnership with our weather information experts," World Rugby said in a statement yesterday. "It is still too early to determine what, if any, impact there will be on match or training activities."