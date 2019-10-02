Most fans were thrilled by the All Blacks' 63-0 demolition of Canada at Oita Stadium, but a few were left heartbroken by a late Beauden Barrett blunder which ruined a potentially lucrative bet.

After the full-time hooter sounded, the All Blacks were in the mood to inflict more damage on the tiring Canadians.

When the All Blacks turned the ball over, Barrett was released through a gap and looked set to score his second try of the evening.

But right as he was about to score, he fumbled the ball forward in what was the final act of the match.

It turned out to be a crucial event for bettors around the world who reacted in horror as they saw their handicap bets vanish before their eyes.

All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett in the clear against Canada. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One punter even called it the "worst beat of all time".

The freak mistake by one of the best players on the planet even prompted UK betting company Paddy Power to offer bettors a "justice refund".

"As Beauden Barrett dropped the ball on the run-in to cover the handicap we are refunding all losing handicap bets on New Zealand against Canada as a free bet," the betting company posted on Twitter.

