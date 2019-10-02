All the key moments from the first half as the All Blacks take on Canada.

5th minute: All Blacks penalty try. A five metre scrum from the All Blacks drives the Canadians backwards. Under pressure the Canadians crack, giving away the penalty try. 7-0 to the All Blacks.

9th minute: Jordie Barrett try. A brilliant cross field kick from Mo'unga to an unmarked Jordie Barrett who falls over the line to score.

10th minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion. 14-0 to the All Blacks.

15th minute: TJ Perenara no try! Perenara went for a dive from close range, but grounded the ball short of the line, losing it in the process.

17th minute: Sonny Bill Williams try. The All Blacks are hot on attack, with Williams taking on the line gliding through as he reaches out to score.

18th minute: Riche Mo'unga conversion. 21-0 to the All Blacks.

Sonny Bill Williams scoring during the RWC pool match against Canada: Photo/ Mark Mitchell

Scott Barrett no try! He drops the ball over the line, with a simple try there for the taking.

36th minute: Beauden Barrett try. Sonny Bill Williams takes on the line with perfect vision as he stabs through the grubber kick. Beauden Barrett collects it to go under the sticks.

37th minute: Richie Mo'unga conversion. 28-0 to the All Blacks.

Halftime.