COMMENT

By Liam Napier in Oita City

Variety this All Blacks team has in abundance.

Execution they left on the training field at times but how you contain their vast number of attacking threats is sure to keep opposition coaches up at night.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The reality is 15 straitjackets may be required.

The All Blacks spent the past 10 days thrashing their squad in gruelling training sessions and honing their game in Beppu, a volcanic-fuelled hot spring haven of a town in southern Japan.

Newsletter link

Steve Hansen's men needed 40 minutes to find their balance between pace and control but they, too,

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.