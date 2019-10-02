The All Blacks thrilled rugby fans and pundits around the world with their 63-0 victory over Canada at Oita Stadium. Here's how the world media reacted to the biggest win of the tournament so far, including a certain Irish writer who made headlines last week.

Barrett brothers make history as merciless All Blacks crush Canada - by Paul Rees of The Guardian

"The All Blacks were crisp, slick and lethal, prompted by Sonny Bill Williams, who created three in a row with a dink, a pass after drawing the defence and a lob out of the back of his hand, a kick, a flick and a trick.

"The All Blacks pulled away through their own skill rather than their opponents' deficiencies, but it was hard not to feel for a team that included few front-line professionals and who tend to face the big boys mainly when a World Cup rolls around.

"For the All Blacks, it is all about success. It was Steve Hansen's 103rd match in charge, equalling Graham Henry's record, and the 90th time he entered a winning dressing room after a game. The danger for the All Blacks is that, with Namibia and Italy to come, their competitive edge may not be at its sharpest come the quarter-finals."

New Zealand thrash dogged Canada as all three Barrett brothers score tries in sultry Oita - by Ben Coles of The Telegraph

"If one-sided drubbings are your thing then Oita was the place to be, with New Zealand running in nine tries on their way to a 63-0 victory over Canada. The sweaty conditions and a spirited, but hugely outclassed Canada side, were merely small speed bumps as the All Blacks recorded the largest win of the Rugby World Cup so far.

"All three Barrett brothers scored tries, the first time that has happened at a Rugby World Cup, on a night where there were only the most minor of quibbles for New Zealand. Not every chance was taken, including a bizarre spill from Beauden Barrett at the death.

"Some tries certainly came easier than others. Jordie Barrett had the air of someone waiting for a bus before casually strolling forward to collect Richie Mo'unga's perfect cross-field kick in the corner, to make it 14-0 after nine minutes."

The All Blacks performing the haka before the RWC pool match against Canada at the Oita Stadium, Japan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Irish writer is at it again

Ewan Mackenna, the Irish writer who called for haka ban, is back - this time replying to what seemed to be a joke from a fan about the All Blacks.

After calling for a haka ban, calling it an "unfair advantage", MacKenna doubled down again on his stance that the haka helped the All Blacks.

"Looking at the New Zealand game against Canada the Haka has definitely been the difference," one fan said, in what appeared to be joke. "You claimed it gave them an unfair advantage and you've been proven right today."

"Yes. You seem to confuse that with being the difference. For instance if Manchester United played Galway United, they'd win no matter where it was played. That doesn't mean playing at home isn't an advantage over playing them away though," replied MacKenna.

Yes. You seem to confuse that with being the difference. For instance if Manchester United played Galway United, they'd win no matter where it was played. That doesn't mean playing at home isn't an advantage over playing them away though. — Ewan MacKenna (@EwanMacKenna) October 2, 2019

All Blacks pound Canada 63-0 at Rugby World Cup - by Foster Niumata of AP

"It was never all about the score for the All Blacks.

"With every respect due to Canada, New Zealand had bigger goals in mind for their Rugby World Cup pool match under the roof of the Oita Dome than the handsome win that was expected and delivered with breathtaking blitzes at the start of each half on Wednesday.

"The 63-0 result was a let-off for the outgunned semi-professionals from Canada, and another good night for New Zealand, ruthlessly pouring eight tries, plus a penalty try, through a defense that missed 46 tackles. Its second convincing win from two matches propelled it closer to moving its title defense into the quarterfinals.

"The All Blacks had boxes to tick, and enjoyed making big ticks in them."

The All Blacks bow to the crowd after beating Canada. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks score nine tries in Rugby World Cup win - by Matthew Henry for BBC Sport

"This may not have been the most balanced encounter of the tournament - pitting the winners of the past two World Cups against the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament - but New Zealand's attack was devastating.

"They powered over the line inside 70 seconds but Canada were able to hold the ball up.

"However it wasn't long before the first try arrived and it did so in typically imposing fashion as New Zealand forced the Canada scrum back over the line under their own posts for a penalty try.

"The All Blacks had threats throughout their team with fly-half Richie Mo'unga, who also kicked eight conversions, pulling the strings and Beauden Barrett a constant menace from his new position of full-back."

All Blacks cruise to victory in nine-try rout of Canada - by Daniel Gallan of CNN

"Canada never really had a hope coming in to this match and the gulf in quality showed. The North Americans saw just 35 percent of the ball, ran a paltry 228 meters — compared to the 849 meters amassed by the Kiwis — and were asked to make 148 tackles. That they missed 45 of them speaks more to the power and guile of the All Blacks than the ineptitude of the Canadians.

"Good, but not perfect ... There could, and should, have been a fifth try just before the break but Scott Barrett — brother of Jordie and Beauden — dropped the ball having already crossed the line. The incident proved two things — that humid conditions in Japan will influence results as the tournament progresses and that the All Blacks are, indeed, human."

CHAMPS VS CANUCKS: Nine-try Kiwis fire warning to World Cup rivals with demolition - by Jamie Gordon of The Sun

"NEW ZEALAND ran riot with a NINE-TRY demotion of Canada.

"The score was the highest of the tournament so far and came as the All Blacks took their foot off the gas for spells.

"Despite the level of opposition, the incredible attacking on show and fierce defence will be a warning to any team who think they can prise the trophy from the Kiwis."