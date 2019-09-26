All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was made honorary chief of police of the Japanese city of Beppu for the day on Thursday as a sign of respect for him and the team.

The All Blacks are based in the small city ahead of their second pool match of the Rugby World Cup against Canada next Wednesday at Oita Stadium.

Gaining plenty of attention in the community, Hansen was decorated with a scarf and cap by Beppu's police chief Yufumi Sato and made chief for the day.

"I don't have a clue how I'm going to run the city," Hansen joked. "I won't be able to do it as well as my colleague, the real chief.

"Very humbling to be recognised as the chief of police of Beppu for the day."

Steve Hansen meets family and friends following a All Blacks Captain's Run. Photo / Getty

Hansen went on patrol around the city, situated on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu, visiting a commercial centre and tourist information centre at Beppu train station.

No stranger to the front line having served for six years in the New Zealand police force before coaching the All Blacks, Hansen said there were many similarities between the two jobs.

"I think the big similarity is you're doing things under pressure.," he said.

"You're doing things as a team, you can't be an individual on the police force and you can't be an individual in a game of rugby."

The All Blacks will play Canada on Wednesday October 2 at NZ 11:15pm.