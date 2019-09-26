Described as the Rubik's Cube for All Blacks selectors, picking the right midfield combination to start at the Rugby World Cup could prove vital.

The All Blacks have plenty of options in the midfield with four players capable of starting in seven different combinations. Ryan Crotty and Anton Lienert-Brown can play both second five-eighth and centre, while Sonny Bill Williams is a specialist at 12 and Jack Goodhue at 13.

We take a look at the records of the All Blacks midfield combinations when they have started together.

12) Sonny Bill Williams, 13) Ryan Crotty

The incumbent pairing for so long, but a combination of injuries and, well, the general effects of aging has seen both struggle to hold their spots in the midfield. Two impressive victories on South African soil as well as the opening win over the British and Irish Lions. Just one defeat as a starting combo came against the Wallabies in Brisbane two years ago.

Record: 13 wins from 14 games

Notable games:

32-30 win v South Africa, Pretoria 2018

57-0 win v South Africa, Auckland 2017

25-24 win v South Africa, Cape Town 2017

30-15 win v Lions, Auckland 2017

23-18 loss v Australia, Brisbane 2017

Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty. Photo / Brett Phibbs

12) Sonny Bill Williams, 13) Anton Lienert-Brown

Impressive in that must-win Bledisloe Cup decider against the Wallabies at Eden Park, with both running and defending well. Pairing was disrupted in that famous loss against the Lions in Wellington when Williams was sent off.

Record: 4 wins, 1 loss

Notable games:

36-0 win v Australia, Auckland 2019

21-24 loss v Lions, Wellington 2017 (SBW sent off)

12) Sonny Bill Williams, 13) Jack Goodhue

The only unbeaten midfield combination, and one that perhaps gives the All Blacks the most game-breaking attacking potential. But both have struggled with injuries and form this year. And were not at their best in the draw against the Springboks in Wellington.

Record: 2 wins, 1 draw

Notable games:

16-16 draw v South Africa, Wellington 2019

16-15 win v England, Twickenham 2018

Sonny Bill Williams and Jack Goodhue in action against South Africa. Photo / Photosport

12) Ryan Crotty, 13) Anton Lienert-Brown

Given the task of starting the All Blacks' first match of the World Cup against the Springboks and passed with flying colours. Lienert-Brown, in particular, showed why Steve Hansen called him the most in-form midfielder of the bunch. The most experienced combination apart from the SBW-Crotty pairing.

Record: 8 wins, 1 loss

Notable games:

23-13 win v South Africa, Yokohama (RWC) 2019

36-34 loss v South Africa, Wellington 2018

57-15 win v South Africa, Durban 2016

12) Ryan Crotty, 13) Jack Goodhue

A solid and consistent combination. Struggled against Ireland's rush defence in their loss in Dublin in 2018.

Record: 1 win, 1 loss

Notable games:

16-9 loss v Ireland, Dublin 2018

38-13 win v Australia, Sydney 2018

Jack Goodhue celebrates his try with Anton Lienert-Brown. Photo / Photosport

12) Anton Lienert-Brown, 13) Jack Goodhue

Combination of youth and form over the last year suggests this is the All Blacks' ideal pairing on paper. But they have been rarely tested together, with the combo losing their only test in this year's loss against Australia in Perth.

Record: 1 loss

Notable games:

47-26 loss v Australia, Perth 2019

12) Anton Lienert-Brown, 13) Ryan Crotty

Another option is Lienert-Brown at 12 with Crotty at 13. However, these two have never started a test match together.