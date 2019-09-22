All you need to know for the week ahead at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

No All Blacks

Sorry to say but it's some wait until the next All Blacks' clash. They have an 11 day break between Saturday's opening win against the Springboks and their next match which is against Canada next Wednesday in Oita. By then Italy will most likely be the leaders in Pool B.

First look

Warren Gatland's Wales side open their campaign today against Georgia in Toyota City. Despite being reigning Six Nations champions, Wales head into the tournament as the fifth favourite side with the bookies to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Wales make their debut at the 2019 Rugby World Cup tonight. Photo / Photosport

Tomorrow, Samoa kick off their tournament against Russia in Kumagaya City while USA are the final team to take the field when they open against England in Kobe City on Thursday.

Upset watch?

There are not many genuine contenders but hosts Japan against world number one ranked side Ireland should be an intriguing contest. Japan will have built confidence following their opening win over Russia while Ireland have a shorter turnaround after an intense contest with Celtic rivals Scotland.

Game of the week

It has to be the clash between Wales and the Wallabies on Sunday night at Tokyo Stadium. Michael Cheika's side will need a much better start to the game than they did on Saturday against Fiji, trailing 21-12 before surging to a 39-21 win. Wales will likely go in as favourites, after briefly holding world number one status last month, but Australia have won 13 of the last 14 clashes between the two nations as well as victories over Wales at the last three World Cups.

Afternoon rugby

There may be a few tired eyes around offices this week with late kickoff times in the Wales v Georgia (10.15pm today) and England v USA (10.45pm Thursday) games but the good news is there is also a number of friendlier kickoff times. Fiji and Uruguay face off in a Pool D game at 5.15pm on Wednesday while there is more afternoon rugby on Saturday when Argentina and Tonga face off at 4.45pm.

Games ahead

Match 8

Match details: Wales v Georgia. Monday 23 September 10:15pm, City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota City

Referee: Luke Pearce

Match 9

Match details: Russia v Samoa. Tuesday 24 September 10:15pm, Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya City

Referee: Romain Poite

Match 10

Match details: Fiji v Uruguay. Wednesday 25 September 5:15pm. Kamaish Recovery Memorial Stadium, Kamaishi City.

Referee: Pascal Gauzere

Match 11

Match details: Italy v Canada. Thursday 26 September 7:15pm. Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka City

Referee: Nigel Owens

Match 12

Match details: England v USA. Thursday 26 September 10:45pm. Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City

Referee: Nic Berry

Match 13

Match details: Argentina v Tonga. Saturday 28 September 4:45pm. Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashiosaka City.

Referee: Jaco Peyper

Match 14

Match details: Japan v Ireland. Saturday 28 September 7:15pm. Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Referee: Angus Gardner

Match 15

Match details: South Africa v Namibia. 9:45pm. City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota City.

Referee: Mathieu Raynal

Match 16

Match details: Georgia v Uruguay. 6:15pm. Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya City.

Referee: Wayne Barnes

Match 17

Match details: Australia v Wales 8:45pm. Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo.

Referee: Romain Poite

How to watch/stream

The Herald will be live blogging all the matches with a build-up at least 15 minutes from kickoff, Spark Sport coverage starts 15 minutes before kickoff as well.

Group standings