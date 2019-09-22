All you need to know for the week ahead at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
No All Blacks
Sorry to say but it's some wait until the next All Blacks' clash. They have an 11 day break between Saturday's opening win against the Springboks and their next match which is against Canada next Wednesday in Oita. By then Italy will most likely be the leaders in Pool B.
First look
Warren Gatland's Wales side open their campaign today against Georgia in Toyota City. Despite being reigning Six Nations champions, Wales head into the tournament as the fifth favourite side with the bookies to lift the Webb Ellis Cup.
Tomorrow, Samoa kick off their tournament against Russia in Kumagaya City while USA are the final team to take the field when they open against England in Kobe City on Thursday.
Upset watch?
There are not many genuine contenders but hosts Japan against world number one ranked side Ireland should be an intriguing contest. Japan will have built confidence following their opening win over Russia while Ireland have a shorter turnaround after an intense contest with Celtic rivals Scotland.
Game of the week
It has to be the clash between Wales and the Wallabies on Sunday night at Tokyo Stadium. Michael Cheika's side will need a much better start to the game than they did on Saturday against Fiji, trailing 21-12 before surging to a 39-21 win. Wales will likely go in as favourites, after briefly holding world number one status last month, but Australia have won 13 of the last 14 clashes between the two nations as well as victories over Wales at the last three World Cups.
Afternoon rugby
There may be a few tired eyes around offices this week with late kickoff times in the Wales v Georgia (10.15pm today) and England v USA (10.45pm Thursday) games but the good news is there is also a number of friendlier kickoff times. Fiji and Uruguay face off in a Pool D game at 5.15pm on Wednesday while there is more afternoon rugby on Saturday when Argentina and Tonga face off at 4.45pm.
Games ahead
Match 8
Match details: Wales v Georgia. Monday 23 September 10:15pm, City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota City
Referee: Luke Pearce
Match 9
Match details: Russia v Samoa. Tuesday 24 September 10:15pm, Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya City
Referee: Romain Poite
Match 10
Match details: Fiji v Uruguay. Wednesday 25 September 5:15pm. Kamaish Recovery Memorial Stadium, Kamaishi City.
Referee: Pascal Gauzere
Match 11
Match details: Italy v Canada. Thursday 26 September 7:15pm. Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka City
Referee: Nigel Owens
Match 12
Match details: England v USA. Thursday 26 September 10:45pm. Kobe Misaki Stadium, Kobe City
Referee: Nic Berry
Match 13
Match details: Argentina v Tonga. Saturday 28 September 4:45pm. Hanazono Rugby Stadium, Higashiosaka City.
Referee: Jaco Peyper
Match 14
Match details: Japan v Ireland. Saturday 28 September 7:15pm. Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka Prefecture.
Referee: Angus Gardner
Match 15
Match details: South Africa v Namibia. 9:45pm. City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota City.
Referee: Mathieu Raynal
Match 16
Match details: Georgia v Uruguay. 6:15pm. Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya City.
Referee: Wayne Barnes
Match 17
Match details: Australia v Wales 8:45pm. Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo.
Referee: Romain Poite
How to watch/stream
The Herald will be live blogging all the matches with a build-up at least 15 minutes from kickoff, Spark Sport coverage starts 15 minutes before kickoff as well.