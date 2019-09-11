Captain Sam Warburton has revealed he tried to walk out on the Lions before the second test in Wellington two years ago, and was talked out of hit by his mum.

The highly respected Welsh flanker, now retired, said he was overwhelmed by emotional and physical pain as the match in Wellington approached, the All Blacks having won the opening encounter.

Reflecting on the drawn series in his just released book, the British and Irish captain also opened up about a touching moment with his rival captain Kieran Read during one of the series flashpoints.

And the two captains also discussed the possibility of forcing an overtime decider, book extracts in Wales Online reveal.

Warburton also names a handful of Lions players who he believes were the only ones who gave their absolute best on the six week tour under coach Warren Gatland.

But what really stands out is Warburton's vivid description of what it is like to be a modern player in a sport which has become a human demolition derby.

"Can't sleep. The witching hour. The darkness comes flooding in, and it's all I can do to stop it drowning me," Warburton writes in Openside, describing the days leading up to the second test.

"Everything hurts. My body, my mind, my heart. Everything. I'm a wreck.

"It's easier to list the parts of me that aren't in pain. My eyelashes. That's pretty much it.

"I've had more than 20 injuries over my career. Before I go out to play these days, I have to neck pain tablets while the physios strap me up like an Egyptian mummy.

"I have to stand there butt naked in front of them, cupping my twig and berries, while they bind my knees, my ankles, my shoulders and my elbows.

"It's not just tonight. It's the relentless grind: week on week, month on month, year on year. Smash and be smashed. Try to recover. Smash and be smashed again.

"The equivalent of strapping myself into a car like a crash test dummy and driving it at a wall every weekend.

"I get out of bed. Shards of pain as my feet touch the floor. I push myself slowly upright, gritting my teeth as the aches flare and settle.

"If my body's only at around 70 per cent fitness, my mind feels around half that. I'm exhausted, but also wired: antsy, yet craving rest. Yes, these are the small hours when everything seems worse, but even in broad daylight the doubts and questions are never far away."

Warburton's mind was suggesting he shouldn't be captain or playing, that he was past it.

"What I know is that there are plenty of people out there who think that," he writes.

"What I fear is that they might be right.

"I take one step, gingerly, then another, and another. Walking – hobbling, more like – across the carpet over to the window.

"I pull back the curtains and look out. Below me is the Wellington waterfront. It's quiet and empty, but earlier this evening it was packed, as it will be tomorrow night.

"Many will be wearing red rugby shirts and will have saved up for years to come all the way across the world just to watch us play.

"I've played in some big games, but nothing that comes remotely close to this. It should be the highlight of my career. It feels like anything but.

"It's a game I thought I loved. Right now, I hate it.

"I want to be one of those fans…instead, I'm here, torturing myself with questions to which I have no answer.

"Why am I putting myself through all this pain, all this pressure, when I could be doing something – anything – else? Why am I in a job which right now I detest?"

Warburton said it was physical, mental and emotional stress working on each other.

"Two in the morning, and no-one to talk to," he writes.

"I need to talk to someone. There are several people I could call, but there's only one person I know will really understand. I dial her number.

"'Sam?' Her voice is full of concern. It's lunchtime back home in Cardiff. She knows what time it is where I am, and that I wouldn't be phoning for no reason.

"'I've had enough, Mum.' My throat is tight with the effort of not bursting into tears. 'I really have. I'm just going to go.'

"'Go where?'

"'To the airport. Do a bunk. Leave all my kit here, get on the first plane home. I'll be in the air before they realise I've gone.'

"I didn't, of course. Can you imagine the headlines? THE RUNAWAY SKIPPER.

"And no-one knew, apart from my mum. She talked me down: told me that I didn't owe anything to anyone, so all I had to do was get through this week and the next and then the series would be over and I could do what I wanted.

"She was right, of course. She knew the way love for, and hatred of, rugby oscillated within me, because they did for her too. She loved what the game had given me and the pleasure I'd got from it, but she hated seeing me beaten up, or under the knife, or criticised.

"Not much sleep, but feeling a bit better having spoken to Mum."

Warburton also details the on-field exchanges at the end of the drawn third test at Eden Park, after Lions hooker Ken Owens had been penalised.

With the scores level, and minutes remaining, Owens catches the rebound from a kick-off in an offside position.

"Instinctively Ken catches the ball – he's had a split second to react – and in the same movement he opens his hands and drops it, knowing that he's offside," Warburton explains.

"Too late. Romain Poite blows. Penalty to New Zealand.

"I can't believe it. This is just so textbook New Zealand it's ridiculous: to win it right at the end after everything we've thrown at them, after we've been toe-to-toe for the best part of four hours and you can hardly fit a fag-paper between us.

"Poite seems to be consulting with the TMO. I go over and ask him to check Read's challenge in the air, to see whether he'd fouled Liam when they were jumping for the ball.

"It's an air shot at this stage, but I've got nothing to lose. If you don't spend your chips with two minutes to go and the series in the balance, when do you spend them?

"Read comes over to where I'm standing, next to Poite. We bump fists lightly, recognition that we're at the centre of something very special.

"'Wow,' he says. 'This is rugby.'

"There's about half a minute of Poite discussing things with the TMO before he comes over to Read and me.

"'We have a deal,' he says 'about the offside 16.' It's maybe not the best word to use, 'deal' – it implies some sort of agreement cooked up – but I think he means 'decision' and, in the heat of the moment speaking in a language that's not his own, he picked slightly the wrong word.

"'He did not deliberately play the ball, OK? It was an accidental offside.' Read's not happy. 'No, no, no.'

"But Poite's made his mind up. I intertwine my fingers together so the boys can see. Scrum. Get in position and pack down before he can change his mind again."

Warburton says he wanted third test extra time, to avoid the "weird anti-climax" of a series deadlock.

He and Read enjoy a play fight over the trophy, and Warburton asks the All Black captain: "Would you have gone to extra time?

"Absolutely," Read replies.

Warburton writes: "I wish we could have pulled rank. Perhaps at this level, with everyone out on their feet, it would have been dangerous to go another 20 minutes, so I'd have played a golden point: first team to score wins, simple as that. Try, penalty, drop goal, doesn't matter. As a spectacle, a climax, that would have been unbelievable."

Warburton says All Black flanker Jerome Kaino who suggests the players socialise afterwards.

"Forty-six guys who gave everything, won nothing but came away with something special. They couldn't separate us over three matches and they can't separate us here," Warburton says.

The Welshman reckons only 20 per cent of the squad, or about a third of the match day 23, gave their absolute all during the tour.

"It's no accident that some of the ones who did apply themselves properly were among the best performers on that tour: Maro (Itoje) and Alun Wyn (Jones) in the second row, Johnny (Sexton) and Faz (Owen Farrell) at 10 and 12," he says.