Follow live updates as the Ireland take on Wales in their Rugby World Cup warm-up match.











After almost 15 month blighted by what he calls "the invisible injury", Rhys Patchell will once again wear Wales's cherished No 10 jersey.

Warren Gatland has named a strong XV to tackle Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in the final World Cup warm-up. Yet while the Kiwi coach has resisted wrapping the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Jonathan Davies and George North in cotton wool, he has given Patchell and No 9 Tomos Williams the chance to press their cases to be the first-choice half-backs.

"Saturday is the first time these players would have taken to the field as members of the World Cup squad," Gatland said. "It has been a big week and it is a big opportunity for players to put their hand up and secure spots for the starting XV in Japan."

Patchell, 26, has suffered a torrid spell since impressing in Wales's winning tour to Argentina last summer. Twice last season he suffered a concussion and then he tore a hamstring. Inevitably, it was the brain injuries which saw him lose his confidence and form and which essentially limited his national duty to two appearances off the bench.

"It's a bizarre injury," Patchell said. "You can't see anything; you have no scars; there's no benchmark you can work against. It's an invisible injury, really. When I came back from getting 'sparked' in 2015, I didn't really start feeling like I was myself on the field until about six months later. No, it wasn't what I wanted in World Cup year."

- Daily Telegraph UK