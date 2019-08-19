New Zealand Warriors hooker Issac Luke has made a hilarious return to social media by trolling All Blacks ace Sonny Bill Williams, just over 24 hours after seemingly conceding his time at the NRL club was over.

Luke, who signed a one-year contract extension with the Warriors in October last year, has had a disappointing NRL season, battling injury and suspension and sliding down the pecking order at Mt Smart.

The 32-year-old posted that he would join Kiwis coach Michael Maguire at the Wests Tigers "in a heartbeat", in response to a fan's post about a lack of depth at hooker next season following Robbie Farah's retirement and the season-ending injury to Jacob Liddle.

Luke deleted the tweet a short while later.

He was back on Twitter on Monday, however, replying to a picture posted by Williams of his adorable young son Zaid, with the caption: "The lil man started walking. But he'll be running by the end of the week."

The lil man started walking. But he’ll be running by the end of the week. 🏃🏽‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/tsogDOTyME — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) August 18, 2019

Luke, a good friend of the divisive All Blacks midfielder, suggested Williams' figure-hugging sweatpants belonged to 14-month-old Zaid.

Can you give your little mans pants back please. The poor neff 😂😘 — issac luke (@issacluke_14) August 19, 2019

Williams made his return to test rugby at the weekend with a solid all-round performance against the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup decider at Eden Park, after spending much of the season on the sidelines due to injury.

He was thrust into the spotlight moments before the match, however, as fans took to social media to question why he wasn't singing the national anthem

Williams stayed noticeably silent through the Māori and English versions of God Defend New Zealand leading to some social media users suggesting it was in support of the Ihumātao protest - after All Blacks teammate TJ Perenara was seen wearing a "Ihumātao" wrist band in support of the occupation of the land near the protected Ōtuataua Stonefields in Māngere, in opposition to the housing development planned by Fletcher Building.

Williams has not been afraid to use his platform for protest, famously refusing to wear a bank logo on his Blues jersey.

As yet there has been no reason given for Williams staying mum during the anthem.