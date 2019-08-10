All the rugby action between the Black Ferns and the Wallaroos.

The Black Ferns v Wallaroos match which kicks off before the Bledisloe Cup test at Optus Stadium is considered part of a double header rather than a curtain-raiser.

Last year, a crowd of more than 28,000 watched the New Zealand v Australia women's team play in Sydney, another win for the world champion Kiwis, who have never lost to the Aussies.

This time the Wallaroos really do fancy their chances of a first win after 17 straight losses.

"This is the best preparation we've ever had," Aussie captain Grace Hamilton said.