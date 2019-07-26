The weather in Wellington is unreliable at the best of times, but the All Blacks are assuring it won't be a big factor in Saturday night's match against the Springboks.

All Blacks trio Angus Ta'avao, Richie Mo'unga and Joe Moody tried their hand at reporting the weather, joining forces with Metservice to help fans heading out to the game to prepare accordingly.

The temperature is expected to be around 11C at kick off for tomorrow night's game, with no rain and a noticable breeze.

"It's a good night. Your classic cold, windy Wellington night, but us big boys have got a little bit extra and we get to rug up nice and close for scrum so we should be alright ... it's more for the fans," Ta'avao said.

"Your three clothing layers - just make sure they're black and there's a little bit of silver on it."

Mo'unga will start in the No 10 jersey for the All Blacks in Wellington, with Beauden Barrett shifting back to fullback for the match.

Coach Steve Hansen said it was a combination he and the selectors had been interested in exploring for a while.

"We've got a plan for a whole lot of things we want to do before the nitty gritty business and we just felt Saturday's game is the right time to try that particular part of the plan," Hansen said.