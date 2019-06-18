Highlanders co-captain Ben Smith has been named to start at fullback against the Crusaders in their Super Rugby quarter-final on Friday.

Smith has been battling a hamstring strain for more than a month after leaving the field against the Chiefs on May 4.

The Highlanders have made two other changes to their side that thrashed the Rebels last weekend.

Tevita Li has dropped out of the 23-strong squad making way Patelesio Tomkinson, while Daniel Lienert-Brown will start at prop for Ayden Johnstone.

Smith, who has played more than 150 games for the Highlanders, is playing his final season with the franchise before heading to France after the World Cup to play for Pau.

Highlanders team

1. Daniel Lienert-Brown

2. Liam Coltman

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Jackson Hemopo

5. Tom Franklin

6. Liam Squire

7. James Lentjes

8. Luke Whitelock (cc)

9. Aaron Smith

10. Josh Ioane

11 Patelesio Tomkinson

12. Teihorangi Walden

13. Rob Thompson

14. Waisake Naholo

15. Ben Smith (cc)

RESERVES

16. Ash Dixon

17. Ayden Johnstone

18. Siate Tokolahi

19. Josh Dickson

20. Shannon Frizell

21. Kayne Hammington

22. Marty Banks

23. Elliot Dixon