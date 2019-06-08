It wasn't Ben Smith who took the limelight in his final Highlanders game, instead, it was his daughter Annabelle who stole the hearts of fans.

The 33-year-old All Blacks fullback was on water and kicking tee duties during the Highlanders' 24-24 draw against the Bulls at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday night when he recruited the help of his daughter.

Young Annabelle skipped out on the pitch while waving to fans when Josh Ioane lined up a conversion in the first half.

Ben Smith and Daughter on the pitch 😍 When Dad takes you to the office...we bet you are not going to see a more adorable video today. 🎥 SKY Sport NZ Posted by All Blacks on Friday, 7 June 2019

She then stood alongside her dad to exchanging a few words as Ioane slotted the goal.

Wearing a jersey with her father's number on it and the word "Dad" written along the bottom, Annabelle walked up with Smith to collect the kicking tee from Ioane.

Smith is headed for French club Pau later this year while fellow departing All Black Waisake Naholo is set to play for London Irish.

Ben Smith presented with a farewell gift. Photo / Getty

Smith had hoped to join Naholo for their final appearance before heading overseas, but has been sidelined with a hamstring strain since the start of this month.

He was presented with a multi-team shirt during a special presentation after the match for his service to the Highlanders.

The shirt also included colours and emblems of the Otago, Green Island, Highlanders, and Kings High School teams.