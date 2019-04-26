COMMENT

Hell, apparently, hath no fury like a woman scorned or a Spark Sport subscriber on a free trial denied the first quarter of a Black Sticks v Australia hockey international at North Harbour Stadium.

This is no laughing matter, of course, but it's difficult not to sympathise a little with those employed by the New Zealand telco to (hopefully) deliver sport to the masses because Kiwis know what they like when it comes to sport and they aren't afraid to voice their opinions in the strongest terms when something, shall we say, irks them.

Alas for Spark Sport, rugby supporters are generally on a different level again so thoughts, if not prayers too, to Spark's head of sport Jeff Latch at this time, especially when we thought the biggest question facing the telco was how the system will cope with hundreds of thousands of Kiwis logging on at once in the hope of watching the Rugby World Cup when it turns out reminding someone to flick a switch was pretty important too.

It was human error in the US, says Latch, which is a common issue at the moment, but in all seriousness the former TVNZ employee's job appears as tough as that of a morally sound White House advisor attempting to talk sense into Donald Trump.

None of this will be news to Spark or Latch and nor will the fact that the stakes will be so much higher in less than five months' time. Rugby fans will have handed over money at that point in the expectation they will be able to watch a broadcast as good as what they get with Sky Sports.

Grace Stewart of Australia celebrates her goal during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match against the Black Sticks. Photo / Getty

Anything less and the complaints will be loud, relentless and occasionally obnoxious – a bit like the cowbells at Waikato Stadium – and yet I have high hopes for Spark Sport, who are in it for the long haul and who place their credibility in September and October, and, the All Blacks will be hoping, on November 2, the date of the World Cup final, firmly in the fibrous fingers of the country's internet connections.

I say high hopes because nothing improves like competition. Sky Sport have done an excellent job of broadcasting live rugby over many years, but it will be fascinating to see how Spark Sport, who are not a sponsor of New Zealand Rugby, approach the job.

The signs are positive in terms of the commentary and presenting team they are assembling, with the talented Scotty Stevenson signed from Sky, and TVNZ's ultra-professional Andrew Saville set to play a similarly big role. And while Spark Sport have yet to announce it, kudos is owed, too, for their signing England-based New Zealander James Gemmell, another very good broadcaster, for a presenting role.

There have been rumours that former All Black Ant Strachan, who has assisted Radio Sport in a commentary role for many years, will be involved.

Apart from Stevenson and Saville, the comments team will be relatively new to the majority of New Zealanders and indications are that they have been selected for their ability to offer insights rather than how many tests they have played. Those two things aren't mutually inclusive, unfortunately.

For every excellent Justin Marshall at Sky Sports offering opinions on the options available to a No10 or why a wing's try in the corner was so difficult to achieve we are given two former players who make statements so obvious that I almost feel my admittedly limited IQ leaking out of my brain in a type of reverse osmosis.

So, best of luck Spark Sport; here's to flicked switches, smart televisions and chromecasting capability or some such. Rest assured, if you don't get it right, you'll hear about it.