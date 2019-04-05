Plans are advanced for an NRL-Super Rugby double header in New Zealand next year.

The Warriors are driving the concept and have already had significant discussions with the Blues about the idea.

The NRL, Sanzaar and New Zealand Rugby are all believed to be supportive of the idea, which would be a first for the Southern Hemisphere.

An example scenario could see the Warriors face reigning premiers the Sydney Roosters at 5pm on a Saturday, with the Blues and Waratahs clashing at 7.35pm at the same ground. Alternative opponents could be the Reds and Broncos or Raiders and Brumbies (to emphasise the inter-city clashes).

"We need to be ahead of the game," Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Weekend Herald. "Double headers have been played with the same code everywhere. It's about providing the New Zealand people, and sports fans, with the opportunity to be world leaders in the events we can put on.

"It's an idea we are keen to get off the ground and we have a terrific market for it. We believe it would be a highly sought after event."

Auckland would be the logical place for such an event, as the home town of the Warriors and given its population base, but George said the concept could also work in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin or Hamilton.

He revealed discussions took place last year about a double header this season.

"We had meetings with the Blues and Eden Park," said George. "[Blues chief executive] Michael Redman was embracing it. He saw the potential of an idea of that nature. I know New Zealand Rugby was aware of the discussions, through Michael [Redman], and my understanding is they were certainly supportive of the discussions having taken place.

"And I know the NRL were supportive of the idea. Both parties should be embracing such creative thinking for both sports. It's not about winning over fans from one code to another, it's an opportunity for fans of either sport to come and enjoy a fantastic spectacle."

George is bullish such an event could happen in 2020.

"It was purely deadlines that rolled us [last year] but we are starting now to have a good look at what we can do next year," said George. "We want to pull off one of the most unique events in New Zealand."

George said the Warriors could fill the 5pm Saturday slot (as an example) while the Blues had the prime 7.35pm kickoff, which would mean no disruption to existing broadcasting arrangements of both competitions.

The Warriors chief executive also said the need to change field markings within 30 minutes or so "wasn't insurmountable".

Switching advertising would be another challenge, although a lot of signage is digital.

"It's something we would love to get off the ground and put New Zealand on the map in the sporting market," said George.

Although there hasn't been an elite union-league double header in Australasia in recent memory, there have been some double-code affairs in the Northern Hemisphere.

In September 2016, the Newcastle Falcons (rugby) and Thunder (league) combined their home fixtures, while Leeds staged dual code matches on the same night.